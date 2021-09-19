Jumpstart your dreams to reach Canada with Gateway Visa Solution

One of the most possible pathways that OFWs in the UAE can take to reach Canada is through its Student Visa program – however, the process may get complicated for those who decide to do it on their own.

Janice was one of those OFWs who aspired to go to Canada – but she knew that she would need guidance from a trusted consultancy firm to make her dream happen. When she approached Gateway Visa Solution in March 21, 2021, she began what would be her life-changing moment to fulfill her dream.

She learned that Gateway Visa Solution has been providing assistance and guidance to over 400 aspiring OFWs like her to reach countries that offer permanent residency and migration benefits such as Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Poland, and other European countries since 2017 under their Student Visa program. This program effectively fast tracks the application of individuals who want to begin studying in Canada as a step to apply for permanent residence in the country.

Janice prepared all of the pertinent documents that experts from Gateway Visa Solution had advised her and submitted everything within three months. She got her best news of the year when Gateway Visa Solutions informed her that her application Canada had been approved last June 29, 2021 with a Student Visa – this means that in just three months, her dream to migrate to Canada was already coming to fruition. This September, she’s already scheduled to fly and start her studies.

Gene Alejo, son of an Abu Dhabi-based OFW, also got approved for his student visa in a matter of two months. With the help of Gateway Visa Solution, he pursued to get a Student Visa instead of a Canada AIPP to fast track his application.

These stories of Janice and Gene highlight the importance of taking that crucial first step of avoiding any delays on your decision, should you wish to achieve ‘early success’ in your life.

So if you’re a professional who wish to fly to your next country of permanent migration – Gateway Visa Solution will help you find your way to Canada through their NO IELTS partner school in Ontario, as well as other nearby areas in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Quebec, Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, New Foundland & Labrador & Prince Edward Island and a lot more.

OFWs who get approved of the student visa in Canada get to enjoy various benefits including lower tuition costs, working and earning while studying at world-class universities and colleges, getting a post-graduate work permit – all of which lead to a clear pathway to permanent residence and citizenship in Canada.

Gateway Visa Solution was founded in 2017 by Mr. Mark Bas, which currently has around 400 applicants from all over the world in its Student Visa Program alone. The company is providing positive results not only in the industry but also in people’s lives.

Gateway Visa Solution is composed of highly competitive caseworkers and immigration specialists who can accurately counsel and successfully assist our clients in the processing of their applications.

