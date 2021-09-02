Experience the taste of WEMART’s brand new ‘Boodle Fight’ menu at Clock Tower branch

Whenever Filipinos hear the term ‘Boodle Fight’, they always anticipate loads and loads of steaming hot white rice with loads of delicious viands on top for the entire family and barkada to enjoy!

WEMART’s food court at the ground floor of their Clock Tower flagship store is set to thrill Filipino food lovers and diners as it offers its very own take of the Filipino ‘Boodle Fight’.

Offered exclusively at their Clock Tower branch, WEMART has prepared their freshest crabs, mussels, oysters, shrimps and other seafood favorites with their unique blend of savory and spicy Asian herbs and sauces on top of white rice.

Filipinos will surely enjoy a fresh taste of the sea that they’ve long been craving for with WEMART’s ‘Boodle Fight’ special. The original price of this new dish is AED 148 for 3 persons, but now – WEMART has slashed its introductory price to only AED 128!

Those who wish to try WEMART’s special ‘Boodle Fight’ can visit their flagship store at the following address:

WEMART Hypermarket – Clock Tower

Port Saeed Building, Deira Clock Tower Area, Dubai, near Deira City Center Metro Station, Dubai

In addition, this is an ideal time to visit WEMART Clock Tower store with the delicious assortments of Moon Cakes which are now available. WEMART members can also get huge points that they can accumulate during the ongoing Moon Cake festival!

Follow @WEMARTuae on Facebook and Instagram to access more exciting offers on Asian goods and many other products from WEMART Hypermarket.

WEMART is also available through the following branches:

WEMART Abu Dhabi – Hamdan

Abdulla Bin Darwish Building (adjacent to Al Masraf Bank) Hamdan St. – Salam St. Junction, Abu Dhabi

WEMART Supermarket – Baniyas Branch

Shop-7, Baniyas Complex Tower, Nasser Square in Deira, just behind the Baniyas Square Metro Station, Dubai

WEMART Supermarket – International City

China Cluster, International City, Dubai