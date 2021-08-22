Vivamax celebrates six months of global service with 600,000 subscribers to date

Viva launched Vivamax last January 29, 2021 to fulfill Vincent ‘Boss Vic’ del Rosario’s dream of bringing entertainment directly to Filipinos here and abroad which they can enjoy anytime, anywhere.

It is now currently available in the Middle East, Europe, Japan, Singapore, Hongkong, and Malaysia.

The presence of global streaming platforms and local broadcast and telecommunication giants did not deter Boss Vic from pursuing his vision.

Six months later, we are proud to share that Vivamax is on its way to becoming an essential part of every Pinoy’s entertainment fix – wherever they may be around the globe.

To date there are 600,000 Vivamax subscribers and within this short period of time, it is now the Number 1 entertainment app on Google Play Philippines, outdoing other long established local and international streaming brands.

Starting with over 500 titles, with a mix of Filipino content, Tagalized Hollywood and Asian content (including the biggest offering of Korean blockbuster films), Vivamax continues with its commitment to add at least 15 new content every week — a combination of originals, premieres, exclusives and all-time favorites.

And this is what you can expect from Vivamax Middle East & Europe too, along with some films from our very own local directors & producers. Priced at AED 35/GBP 8 per month the cost of unlimited viewing entertainment has never become this affordable to everyone.

Since its launch, Vivamax has featured originally-produced series, movies, documentaries, concerts starring some of the brightest and most exciting stars in the industry. Sarah Geronimo (Tala), Sharon Cuneta ( Revirginized), Vice Ganda (Gandemic), Kim Molina and Jerald Napoles (Ang Babaeng Walang Pakiramdam, Ikaw at Ako at ang Ending, Pakboys), Xian Lim (Parang Kayo Pero Hindi), Kylie Verzosa (PKPH, The Housemaid), Marco Gumabao (Revirginized), Andew E., Dennis Padilla, Janno Gibbs (Pakboys), Rosanna Roces, Ara Mina, Maui Taylor, Alma Moreno (Pornstar), Lovie Poe (The Other Wife), Rhen Escano (The Other Wife, Paraluman, Adan), Candy Pangilinan (ABWP), Cindy Miranda (Nerisa, Adan), AJ Raval (Death of A Girlfriend, Nerisa, Pornstar), Sunshine Guimary (Kaka) Eddie Garcia (Manoy).

But wait, there’s more!

Currently in various stages of production are films and series that will star Anne Curtis, Sarah Geronimo, Aga Muhlach, Bela Padilla, Cristine Reyes, Empoy, Alessandra, Julia Barretto, Toni Gonzaga, Alex Gonzaga, Matteo Guidicelli, John Arcilla, JC Santos, Xian Lim, Andrew E, Diego Loyzaga, Barbie Imperial, Carlo Aquino, JM de Guzman, Sue Ramirez, McCoy de Leon, and Elisse Joson, and many others.

The pandemic has not stopped Viva from actively producing content. It is still the busiest studio in the country working with some of the most bankable directors, creative stalwarts and prolific showrunners in the industry such as — Erik Matti, Jason Paul Laxamana, Paul Soriano, Irene Villamor, Mikhail and Jon Red, Yam Laranas, Pedring Lopez, Darryl Yap, RC delos Reyes, Lawrence Fajardo, Joel Lamangan, Roman Perez, GB Sampedro, Al Tantay, Prime Curz, Dan Villegas and Antoinette Jadaone, Ricky Lee, Paul Basinillo, Paolo Valenciano and many others.

Also in place are several production and licensing deals with other top studios – Star Cinema, Regal, IdeaFirst, Project 8, Reality, Black Cap Pictures, BlackOps Asia, TBA, Cignal Entertainment, Brillante Mendoza’s Centerstage Productions, The Probe Team, etc. to deliver diversified shows that will appeal to various audience tastes.

Vivamax plans to roll out in Australia, New Zealand, and North America in the next few months truly making Viva a global brand.

Access to the platform is made easier here in the Middle East as Vivamax Powerpass will be available to various grocery & shopping outlets soon. This is on top of other available payment gateways GooglePlay, Apple Appstore, Vivamax.me, Visa/Mastercard.