Ideal investment options for Filipinos starting in stock market from AED 100

For as low as AED 100, Filipinos here in the UAE can now take the first step to fund their preferred investment platform.

Marco Tarog, Business Development, and Market Education Officer at FirstMetroSec shared that overseas Filipinos can start looking at several mutual fund options at that price point.

Here are the options he suggested:

Money market mutual funds. This is a low-risk, low-reward securities that OFWs may invest in which include time deposits and treasury bills.

“Money market mutual funds are a very, very good first option. Ito yung mga tipong nagsisimula ka, gusto lang maranasan kung paano mag-invest, maglagay tayo nang kaunti. Konting kita, walang masyadong risk,” explained Tarog.

Bond funds. Investors are given the edge of instant diversification even if they only invest in minimum amounts.

“These are funds naman na when investors put their money in, yung fund manager, kinukuha po yung pera, tapos dini-distribute siya sa mga bonds. Philippine bonds, retail treasury bonds, pwede rin corporate bonds and so on and so forth,” said Tarog.

Equity Mutual Funds. FirstMetroSec’s First Metro Philippine Equity Exchange Traded Fund falls under this category which places the investment in a diversified basket of the 30 blue chip companies.

“You have the equity mutual funds – the FMETF is a type of stock mutual fund but there are also so many other mutual funds we have on the platform. We have different types, different strategies, different providers,” explained Tarog.

Of the three, Tarog advised that Filipinos who are merely starting out should first begin exploring their investment options should start with a low-risk investment.

“At 100 dirhams ang pinakamagandang option if you are starting out are money market mutual funds,” shared Tarog.

How do I begin?

OFWs who are ready to begin investing can open accounts online at FirstMetroSec’s dedicated website www.firstmetrosec.com.ph with basic requirements such as TIN, government-issued ID such as your passport, proof of address, and a settlement bank account.