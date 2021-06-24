Experience farm-fresh produce, authentic Asian goods at WEMART Abu Dhabi, set to launch this July 2021

Filipinos in the UAE who love shopping for Asian products and farm-fresh produce can now enjoy a brand-new branch that will launch soon in Abu Dhabi!

WEMART will be opening its first-ever branch in the capital this coming July 2021, and Filipinos will soon be able to shop for their grocery essentials, Asian food products and ingredients, as well as freshly-harvested vegetables and fruits at affordable prices.

Shoppers are assured that WEMART only sells the freshest produce that comes from their own local farms here in the UAE. The leafy vegetables displayed are harvested frequently from the WEMART farm, directly to WEMART’s shelves.

Good news for hotpot and barbecue lovers! WEMART also has a dedicated area for all of your hotpot items and barbecue grill needs so that you can enjoy the experience of cooking them at home. WEMART offers a variety of frozen dumplings, meat cuts, as well as different flavors of sauces and other condiments.

Love seafood? There’s no better way to enjoy the fresh taste of the sea than catching live seafood through WEMART’s very own live seafood station! Enjoy everything from crabs, lobsters, tilapia, and other fishes and seafood items that you can catch at affordable prices at WEMART.

In addition, food lovers will also enjoy the variety of ready-to-eat food at the WEMART branch in Abu Dhabi. This is perfect for Filipinos on the go who want to enjoy a budget-friendly yet delicious meal.

Bread, sushi and milk tea lovers are also in for a treat as WEMART Abu Dhabi branch will have dedicated stations to satisfy their food cravings. The WEMART BakeTake bakery will offer various fresh hand-made pastry treats, while premium and authentic Japanese sushis will be available at their Sushi Bar where shoppers can select from an assortment of signature variants. Shoppers can also enjoy refreshing drinks through the WEMART’s Milk Tea station.

The WEMART Abu Dhabi will soon open at the corner of Hamdan and Salam St, opposite Nehal Hotel.

