West Zone joins Filipino community to celebrate 123rd Philippine Independence Day

For many Filipinos, here in the UAE, West Zone has been a dependable supermarket where they can easily find affordable staple goods.

More importantly, the chain of over 125 supermarkets, all across the UAE has continuously provided top quality products from the Philippines on their shelves. Thus, supporting OFWs continue enjoying their favorite food and other products that they have grown up with for many years.

In addition, the recent COVID-19 pandemic also saw West Zone as a key partner for the Philippine Consulate that distributed boxes of relief packages to several Filipinos whose livelihood and jobs had been affected. West Zone has supported and worked closely with the authorities to ensure that all Filipinos who have experienced hardships will get the packages that will sustain their needs.

“Filipinos are part of our growing family here at West Zone Group, which is why, for us, the Philippine Independence Day is one of the most important events every year. They are part of the millions of customers we serve every day across all of our branches, and this is our commitment to continue bringing them the food and products that they love – all year round at affordable prices. We wish all Filipinos a happy 123rd Philippine Independence Day celebration!,” said West Zone Group Chairman Naresh Kumar Bhawnani.

Now, on the upcoming occasion of the 123rd Philippine Independence Day, West Zone joins and celebrates with almost a million Filipinos in the country with special deals for everyone to commemorate the joyous occasion & a chance to win shopping vouchers.

To win West Zone shopping vouchers, all they have to do is check West Zone’s social media accounts and follow these three simple steps:

Choose your favorite product from the Philippine Independence Day flyer

Tell West Zone why you like your chosen product by posting your comments, pictures, or videos on West Zone’s social media pages

West Zone will select winning comments and notify each winner who will be given free shopping vouchers

West Zone’s items that will be on sale until 14 June 2021 include Jack ‘N Jill Chips, Lucky Me Pancit Canton, Nescafe 3in1 Instant Coffee, 555 Tuna, Nestle Milo, and more. In addition, West Zone also offers Filipinos with their favorite meat on sale to help make their Independence Day celebrations more special.

