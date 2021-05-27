WEEKEND DEAL: Win free entries to Big Ticket this weekend

Guess what, the Big Ticket Weekend Bonanza is back and Big Ticket is giving 15 lucky customers even more chances to win this month. Big Ticket has just launched a Weekend Bonanza from Friday 28th May (12.01am) – Saturday 29th May (11.59pm). Be sure to purchase your Big Ticket Buy 2 Get 1 Free promotion during this Weekend Bonanza period and stand a chance to be part of the electronic draw to win a free pair of Big Tickets for the Fantastic 15 Million series 228 draw. We will select 15 lucky winners.

The Big Ticket price is AED500 inclusive of VAT and if you buy two tickets, you will get the third ticket absolutely free. Big Ticket can be purchased on www.bigticket.ae or visit our in-store counters at Abu Dhabi International Airport and Al Ain Airport. Purchase your Big Ticket now and you could be the UAE’s next Millionaire.

“The Fantastic 15 Million ” Big Ticket Series 228 Weekend Bonanza Promotion Mechanics

“The Fantastic 15 Million” Big Ticket Series 228 Weekend Bonanza Promotion will run from:

from Friday 28th May (12.01am)– Saturday 29th May(11.59pm).

Promotion will officially open at 00:01am on 28 th May 2021 Promotion will officially close at 11.59pm on 29th May 2021

All players of Big Ticket who purchase the offer of 2+1 during the promotion period automatically qualify for the electronic draw and stand a chance to win 2 more free tickets for The Fantastic 15 Million draw to be held on the 30th of May. 15 winners will be drawn on Sunday 30th May and automatically selected via an electronic raffle draw. Winners to be announced on Big Ticket social media at 5pm. Each of the 15 x winners will receive 2 extra Big Tickets for Big Ticket Series 228. Winners will be contacted via the phone number provided when they made the purchase of their qualifying tickets. Winners will be announced on the Website & Social media immediately after the draw. Big Ticket will continue to reach customers to verify information for the ticket until 11 PM only on the draw day (30th May). Unreachable winners will automatically have their prize tickets forfeited. Prize tickets are generated via the raffle system and will be dropped to the drum in the same manner as the rest of the tickets bought from the website. Copies of the prize tickets will be sent to all winners via email. Big Ticket management reserves the right to terminate or cancel the validity of the prize tickets when deemed necessary. Term & conditions apply.

