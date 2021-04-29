Find fabulous, luxury, authentic products with best deals at One FAB Shop

Whenever overseas Filipinos head out to shop, they make sure to find the best deals across several stores as they compare and contrast the deals they find.

Al Ain-based OFW Ms. Grace Alzate saw this as an opportunity to launch her store ‘One Fab Shop’ where her fellow Filipinos can now find affordable yet high quality fashionable items in under one roof.

“Nagsimula kami bilang ‘Miss Fabuluous Boutique’ noong 2013 at sa mga nagdaang taon ay lumago nang lumago ang negosyo hanggang pormal na kaming nagbukas ng store sa Al Ain nito lamang October 2020,” said Ms. Grace.

Quality assurance

Ms. Grace said that all of the items found at One Fab Shop are of high quality, as she always assures her customers that all products are vetted for and will last for years especially when handled and used with utmost care.

“Ang pinakamabenta sa mga Pinoy lalo na kapag nag–live selling kami sa Facebook ay mga watches, bags, shoes, clothes, pati na mga jewelries. Sa ngayon ay iisa pa lamang ang branch namin sa Al Ain. You will definitely not break your pocket with buying luxury brands because our team at One Fab Shop will get the best deals for you,” said Ms. Grace.

However, One Fab Shop acknowledges that they would have to make it convenient for their customers who couldn’t find time to visit their shop. This is why they offer worldwide shipping to the UAE and the Philippines which they course through dependable shipping agencies.

“Payo namin sa ating mga kababayan na kung ang hanap nila ay mga gamit na original at branded pero swak sa bulsa, welcome na welcome sila dito sa One Fab Shop para makabilang sa aming mga suki! Bukas po ang aming mga pinutan sa Al Ain o di kaya naman ay pwede nila kaming abangan sa aming mga live stream. If you are hunting for a BEST DEAL and GOOD STEAL of Luxury Brands, One Fab Shop is your best shopping destination,” said Ms. Grace.

One Fab Shop is located at 304 Emirates Post Office Bldg., Al Jahli St., Al Ain, UAE.

They also have several Facebook pages where they regularly sell their products through livestream. Here are the following Facebook pages for One Fab Shop:

One FAB Shop | One FAB Shop by Grace | Watch Haven by One FAB Shop | One FAB Shop General Trading | Bags Haven by One FAB Shop General Trading