Enjoy Chowking’s all-time favorite dishes in one bundle this Ramadan 2021

Filipinos who crave for special oriental food always has Chowking in mind with their special selection of dishes that fuse Filipino favorites with delicious viands from the Far East.

And this Ramadan 2021, Chowking features its bestselling Chinese-style Fried Chicken in a bundle that’s sure to be enjoyed by families and friends alike, perfect for daily Iftar meals.

Chowking’s Ramadan 2021 bundle feast includes several pieces of the Chinese-Style Fried Chicken, together with their classic Chicharap, Chopsuey, and Egg Rice with their all-time popular Buchi and signature Iced Tea brew. This entire package is available across all of their branches for only AED99.

Through the years here in the UAE, Chowking has already made a legacy in the entire country with the continuous patronage of Filipinos and managed to draw in the interest of many other nationalities to their restaurant as well.

“Filipinos become nostalgic every time they are in Chowking it always feels a home away from home. And during the pandemic, Chowking became their connection to their friend and family back home in the Philippines,” said the company in a statement.

Today, Chowking remains on top of mind whenever Filipinos think of Chinese food, which many families and groups of Filipino friends have enjoyed for nearly two decades.

“We would like to thank the entire Filipino community for always supporting us all through 18 years now in the market. We will make sure that we will continue to serve the community in the best way that they deserve with our friendly service and freshly-cooked, delicious Chinese food. Whenever there’s a Filipino, there’s always Chowking,” said the company in a statement.

The Chowking Ramadan bundle feast, along with other Chowking favorites can be ordered online through www.chowking.ae. Diners can also call for deliveries at 600 560031 or order through the ‘Chowking App’ available on Google Play Store and on the Apple App Store.

Chowking is available across the UAE – with 20 branches across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Ajman, and Ras Al Khaimah.