Domino’s launches ‘Pizza For Good’ Initiative across the Middle East

Project coincides with the Holy Month of Ramadan and aims to reach region’s people in need.

Domino’s have launched Pizza for Good initiative; its aim is to provide food to the people in need during the Holy Month of Ramadan. In partnership with charities across the GCC and Levant, the pizza chain hopes to provide meals during the month-long campaign, spreading the message of support and compassion.

 

The campaign follows the success of the initiative which has been running in Saudi Arabia since 2019. The first year of the campaign saw more than 200,000 contributions, pizzas were distributed to families throughout the kingdom.

 

During this campaign, people in the United Arab Emirates can buy a small margherita pizza for only AED 1 at pfg.dominos.ae and the remaining cost will be borne by Domino’s. This initiative is in partnership with Watani AE and AKCAF who will also be distributing the pizzas to the people in need.

Furthermore, Pizza For Good is launched across Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, and Lebanon. Residents who wish to make contributions in these regions can visit pfg.dominos.ae and select the country of their choice. The initiative is in partnership with reputable charitable organizations in each country such as Tkiyet Um Ali, an organization founded by Princess Haya in honour of her late mother Queen Alia, to provide food to the needy and hungry, will be the charity distributing the pizzas in Jordan. Food banks in Lebanon and Bahrain, Lebanon Food Bank and Bahrain Food Bank, will take charge of the distribution of the contributed pizzas.

 

For more details on this initiative, follow Domino’s Pizza on its social media account @DominosUAE or visit www.pfg.dominos.ae

