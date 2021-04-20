Huawei launches the all new HUAWEI Band 6 in the UAE

Huawei today announced the newest member of its HUAWEI Band Series – the HUAWEI Band 6. With consumers increasingly demanding more from their wearable devices, the new HUAWEI Band 6 has been greatly enhanced with health and fitness monitoring, a fashionable design and extended battery life to provide a smartwatch-like experience at the friendlier price point of a smart band.

All-day SpO2 Monitoring

Health monitoring is one of the most popular features for smart band users. Thanks to optimized hardware based on the Huawei TruSeenTM 4.0 and a new smart power-saving algorithm, the HUAWEI Band 6 now supports All Day SpO2 monitoring. It tracks users’ health and generates an alert when the blood oxygen level is low, allowing users to take swift action and manage their health more proactively. The HUAWEI Band 6 also provides continuous, real-time, and accurate heart rate, sleep and stress monitoring. It will also notify the user if their resting heart rate is too high or too low.

1.47-inch FullView AMOLED Display

The HUAWEI Band 6 is the first Huawei smart band to include a 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView Display with a 64 percent screen-to-body ratio, meaning it can display more information in a stylishly designed package.

The smart band’s display features a resolution of 194*368 and 282PPI so content is shown in vivid detail. The colourful screen provides users with greater clarity of information and gives workout and health data in a more user-friendly display ratio. Users can easily swipe up and down, left and right, just like using a smartphone touchscreen.

Two-week battery life

Supported by a high-efficiency chipset and smart power-saving algorithms, the HUAWEI Band 6 enables continuous heart rate and sleep monitoring with a 14-day battery life for uninterrupted use. On top of this, the device supports fast charging via a magnetic charger. One five-minute charge can sustain the smart band for two days of typical use. Add in the fact that the HUAWEI Band 6 on weighs 18g and users have a remarkable piece of kit.

A new lifestyle featuring proactive fitness management

The fitness features of HUAWEI Band 6 add a whole new level of experience to users. There are 96 trackable workouts in total, which include 11 professional workout modes such as indoor and outdoor running, cycling, and rope skipping, and 85 customized modes, including fitness, ball games, and dancing types. The smart band adopts the Huawei-developed, HUAWEI TruSportTM professional exercise algorithm to deeply analyse users’ exercise capabilities based on a wide range of parameters such as heart rate variability data and exercise data. This provides users with scientific assessment and suggestions on their exercise capabilities enabling them to improve their performance.

A smart companion on the wrist

With its incredible battery life and lightweight design, the HUAWEI Band 6 provides its users with essential and smart features for extended periods of time in various scenarios. The HUAWEI Band 6 can intelligently identify unfamiliar numbers, control music playback and has a remote camera shutter function.

The HUAWEI Band 6 is not only leading the way in reshaping the conventional form of a smart band, but it is also the most versatile entry-level wearable product on the market. That means with the HUAWEI Band 6 on their wrist, users can easily establish new ways to live a healthy and active lifestyle.

Price and availability

The HUAWEI Band 6 comes in Graphite Black, Sakura Pink, Amber Sunrise and Forest Green colourways. It is available on-shelf from 29th April, priced at 229AED and includes a HUAWEI Travel Gift Package worth 59AED [6] . Users can benefit HUAWEI Online Store Activity from 22nd to 28th April, and place a deposit & get AED 20 discount from 29th April to 1st May. The new smartband will be available from Huawei’s official website, Huawei Experience Stores and in select retailers across the UAE.