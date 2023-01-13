HONOR launches HONOR X9a; a smartphone which comes with a screen with Superior Quality and enhanced Durability

Premium hardware and software are the basic requirements when you decide to buy a new device, but they are not the only things users look for while searching for smartphones. One of the main requirements for any gadget is durability, which includes structural rigidity, scratch resistance, and other features. With smartphones being used daily to connect with friends, game, watch movies, work, and more, ensuring a dependable and consistent viewing experience is now more important than ever before.

HONOR finally lifted the covers off the most anticipated member and the latest addition of the HONOR X Series– the HONOR X9a. The new model comes with incremental improvements including an exceptional and more durable display, a long-lasting battery, and a smooth user experience, all packed into an exceptionally slim and lightweight body. Apart from several hardware upgrades, the HONOR X9a also got a sturdier chassis.

Unbelievable Durability No Matter the Conditions

HONOR has always been a brand that has laid emphasis on ensuring that the quality of its products speaks for itself. With a continuous eye on innovation, each of HONOR’s products is made with different needs in mind, but all with the same care and attention to quality to ensure years of use and durability.

Keeping in mind HONOR’s superior quality principles, and during the launch of HONOR X9a, HONOR revealed that the display on the HONOR X9a is tough enough to withstand extreme scenarios and comes with features that were only seen on the flagship devices, which made it worthy of the title of the “Smartphone with the Strongest Screen” from notable media.

There are two sides when it comes to the HONOR X9a durability, one is about the materials used in the construction of the device, while is the other is about the strict tests conducted to ensure its world-class quality.

For example, and to achieve this feat, HONOR X9a’s display was made with tempered glass that comes with a thickness of 0.65mm Super Reinforced glass, which is higher than the industry average of approximately 0.55mm. This thickness means that HONOR X9a comes with an ultimate shield that keeps the phone safe from everyday scratches.

The recently launched HONOR X9a has gone through a series of rigorous tests across various scenarios, ranging from environmental tests, mechanical stress tests, durability tests, performance tests, software tests and the list can go on. The one set of tests that caught the attention was the series of drop tests that were performed on HONOR X9a.

To check the physical endurance of the smartphone, HONOR dropped the HONOR X9a on marble floor front a height of 1m[1] on marble and concrete floors without being cracked. Based on HONOR testing, the HONOR X9a can withstand drops from users’ pockets onto hard surfaces from a height of 1m without breaking.

In addition, and as a part of the drop tests, HONOR conducted a 50cm roller test and 50cm random roller test where HONOR X9a has been dropped into a roller chamber that rotates slowly and continuously until it completes more than 745 rotations[2]. The test results show that the HONOR X9a is still functioning normally, which means that after the HONOR X9a is accidentally dropped, the screen will not be affected.

To take quality testing a step further and show its durability in real, and with the launch of HONOR X9a, many popular influencers delve into a series of durability tests for the display to show its capabilities including crush tests, drop tests, extreme temperature tests, rolling over tests, walnut hit test and other tests. The outcome of these tests shows that HONOR X9a is a beating device when it comes to durability.

All-Round Display for an Exceptional Experience

For smartphones with a curved display, users can easily mistouch the sides of the screen, especially when holding the device with one hand. Sometimes, when your phone is in your bag or in your pocket, due to unintended pressure, any point of the touch screen may get pressed. With these accidental inputs often causing unnecessary hassle and lowering efficiency, which can be a pain point for many, luckily HONOR X9a comes with an innovative mistouch prevention feature using AI technology.

The Mistouch Prevention Enabled by AI Technology protects your phone from unintentional and accidental touches as it can intelligently differentiate between intended actions and accidental touches. The HONOR X9a ensures users’ touch commands are processed accurately while gaming, typing, or browsing, preventing misuse of the device to deliver a smooth user experience, even when using the phone with one hand.

To guarantee fast and accurate responsiveness, HONOR X9a supports a refresh rate of 120Hz and a 300Hz touch sampling rate, promising high screen response speeds to deliver a great video watching experience and gaming with less input lag. Another interesting feature of the display is that it supports brightness levels reaching up to 800 nits, which means the HONOR X9a’s display excels no matter what the lighting conditions are, even under bright sunlight.

The HONOR X9a also supports an industry leading 1920Hz PWM Dimming technology. The technology is used to intelligently adjust the brightness of the display and illuminates the fluctuations in screen brightness, which reduces eye fatigue and provides a comfortable viewing experience, even in low light environments.

Moreover, the all-new device packed with a Daylight Screen Algorithm, which automatically increases the brightness level of the display while reducing glare under bright light, allowing users to read content clearly and keeping the true color of image, even under direct sunlight. When there is a lack of ambient light, the HONOR X9a reduces the display brightness level to as low as 2 nits thanks to a Night-time Screen Algorithm, which minimizes irritation to users’ eyes when viewing in dimly lit environments.

Overall, the HONOR X9a is the perfect symbol of HONOR’s quality that comes with the best-in-class materials that can be used to build a smartphone.

Starting from 14th January, the HONOR X9a – 256GB Version – will be available to pre-order in UAE markets via HONOR Online Store, Axiom, Carrefour, Emax, Etisalat, Jumbo, KM Trading, Lulu, Nesto, Sharaf DG. The smartphone to be priced between 1000 – 1500 AED.

Also Starting from Jan 7th people can enjoy the newly added trade-in service, which allows them to replace their old smartphones with new phones from HONOR for less, including the upcoming HONOR X9a, and the iconic HONOR 70 5G. It will be a great opportunity for users to upgrade their smartphones while saving money. HONOR partnered with NorthLadder, which is the #1 device Trade-in player in MEA region.

[1] Data from HONOR labs, the test is executed in a standard 6-sided, 4-angle drop test.

[2] Data from HONOR labs