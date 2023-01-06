HONOR raises the bar for superior display experiences on reliable X Series with upcoming launch of HONOR X9a

Global technology brand HONOR today announced the upcoming launch of the HONOR X9a in the UAE market. The latest addition to the HONOR X Series delivers best-in-class visuals and performance with a 120Hz All-round AMO Curved Display[1], 256GB Large Storage, and a high-capacity durable battery, all engineered to fit in a pocket-sized body. Available at an affordable price, the HONOR X9a is set to make technology more accessible with reliable manufacturing to users around the world.

HONOR partnered with NorthLadder, which is the #1 device Trade-in player in MEA region. Starting from Jan 7th people can enjoy the newly added trade-in service, which allows them to replace their old smartphones with new phones from HONOR for less, including the upcoming HONOR X9a, and the iconic HONOR 70 5G. It will be a great opportunity for users to upgrade their smartphones while saving money.

The HONOR X9a’s 6.67-inch AMOLED 45-degree Curved Display[2], ultra-slim bezels which lead to a remarkable 93%[3] screen-to-body ratio and the durable Curved Tempered Glass, the class-leading display on the HONOR X9a offers an immersive viewing experience, whether in entertainment, work or study scenarios. Inheriting the same iconic circular camera layout as HONOR’s flagship Magic Series line-up, the HONOR X9a features a symmetrical Matrix Star Ring camera design at the back, making premium smartphone design more accessible.

HONOR X9a’s display supports up to a 120Hz refresh rate[4] and features industry leading 1920Hz PWM Dimming technology to reduce screen flickering, further alleviating eye fatigue stemming from prolonged use. Supporting a resolution of 2400×1080 pixels[5], up to 1.07 billion colors and a wide color gamut of 100% DCI-P3, the HONOR X9a delivers visuals with vivid clarity and vibrant colors, perfect for viewing photos, videos, movies and more.

User experience is ultimately reliant on smartphone performance. Hence, the HONOR X9a packs only the most relevant hardware and software upgrades that answers to users’ habits and preferences, challenging the industry with its latest technology. The HONOR X9a comes with a 256GB internal storage[6]. which means users can save all their favorite content without compromising quality.

Packing a whopping 5100mAh[7] battery, the HONOR X9a can keep powered throughout the day and support up to 2 days of daily use for a truly uninterrupted user experience without having to worry about running out of power. With just 30 minutes of charging, the HONOR X9a delivers 12.5 hours of video streaming[8], sparing users the worry over low battery.

For smartphones with a curved display, it is not unusual for users to mistouch the sides of the screen, especially when holding the device with one hand. With these accidental inputs often causing unnecessary hassle and lowering efficiency, which can be a pain point for many, the HONOR X9a offers an innovative mistouch prevention feature using AI technology.

When it comes to design, the HONOR X9a comes in three eye-catching colors – Titanium Silver, Emerald Green and Midnight Black. The HONOR X9a is slated to be introduced to UAE customers in January 2023.

[1] With a rounded corners design on the display, the diagonal length of the exterior screen is 6.67 inches when measured according to the standard rectangle (the actual viewable area is slightly smaller).​

[3] Data from HONOR labs.

[4] The screen refresh rate may vary by application.

[5] The resolution is measured as a standard rectangle. With a rounded corners design, the effective pixels are slightly less.​

[6] Available internal storage may be smaller as part of it occupied by software.

[7] Typical value. The rated capacity of the non-removable battery is 5000mAh.

[8] Data from HONOR labs. The specific usage time may vary slightly depending on usage habits and scenarios.