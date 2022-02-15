HANDS ON REVIEW: HUAWEI Matebook E takes laptop portability, functionality to the next level

One of the biggest challenges among UAE-based OFW professionals who are always on the go is getting a laptop that isn’t too bulky to carry especially within Dubai’s busy working landscape. Huawei’s latest device will soon address not only this portability issue – it will also fuse the three functions of a laptop, tablet, and smartphone in one through the newly-released Huawei Matebook E.

Out of the box, the Huawei Matebook E is packaged with its stand-alone, touchscreen PC that doubles as a tablet, a smart magnetic keyboard which transforms it into a laptop, as well as a 13MP front cam and an 8MP rear shooter to capture those memories with you wherever you go.

Here’s a quick overview of some of its best features:

Stunning OLED. Huawei’s latest laptop marks the first for the tech company to have an OLED Real Colour FullView Display, with a 90% screen to body ratio that accentuates the colours of your pictures and presentations at work.

Multi-device integration. The Huawei Matebook E likewise made it easier for Huawei gadget users to worth with their smartphones, printers, earbuds and more through its Super Device feature. This allows for seamless file transfers and expanded hardware setups minus the hassle of plugging too many cords and ports.

Pen-supported. Another key factor is that it could also be paired with the Huawei M-Pencil (2nd generation) to allow artists and visual professionals to create their unique intricate designs through the pen with ease.

Ease in video conferencing. In the age of Zoom calls and meetings, the Huawei Matebook E banks on its clear audiovisual capabilities with four microphones that capture crisp audio and voice, with four speakers that help convey clear quality calls. The laptop’s HD front and rear cameras complete the package, allowing for top-notch visuals.

Next-level portability. Weighing as little as 709g and as thin as only 7.99m, the Huawei Matebook E is now currently one of the thinnest laptops available in the market which still packs a punch with remarkable performance, thanks to its 11th Gen Intel Core i7 Processor packing a maximum of 16GB memory and up to 512GB storage capacity – more than enough for an assortment of photos, videos, music, and documents combined.

The Huawei Matebook E is will available for preorders from February 18, through their official website at consumer.huawei.com from AED 2699, with free gifts worth AED 1396.