UAE mobile networks change name to ‘UAE52’ in celebration of UAE National Day

Residents in the UAE have noticed that their phone’s network changed to ‘UAE52’ today, marking the celebration of the upcoming 52nd UAE National Day.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has recently announced a three-day weekend from December 2 to 4 to mark the holiday, giving private sector workers in the country another long weekend.

For government employees, December 2 to 4 will also be days off, with remote work on Friday, December 1, which is usually a half-day.

The official festivities are scheduled to take place at Expo City Dubai and will coincide with the highly anticipated COP28, a global climate change conference that will take place from November 30 to December 12. In light of this occasion, this year’s official National Day ceremony will center around UAE’s sustainability journey over the years.

On December 2, 1971, the leaders of the emirates signed a unification agreement to create the United Arab Emirates, thus transforming the separate states into one thriving nation.

Every year, this is commemorated through a holiday which invites everyone to gather and look back to the decades of success of the country.

Related stories: