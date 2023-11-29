NewsLatest NewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE mobile networks change name to ‘UAE52’ in celebration of UAE National Day

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera3 hours ago

Residents in the UAE have noticed that their phone’s network changed to ‘UAE52’ today, marking the celebration of the upcoming 52nd UAE National Day.

WhatsApp Image 2023 11 29 at 12.15.33 PM 1

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has recently announced a three-day weekend from December 2 to 4 to mark the holiday, giving private sector workers in the country another long weekend.

For government employees, December 2 to 4 will also be days off, with remote work on Friday, December 1, which is usually a half-day.

The official festivities are scheduled to take place at Expo City Dubai and will coincide with the highly anticipated COP28, a global climate change conference that will take place from November 30 to December 12. In light of this occasion, this year’s official National Day ceremony will center around UAE’s sustainability journey over the years.

On December 2, 1971, the leaders of the emirates signed a unification agreement to create the United Arab Emirates, thus transforming the separate states into one thriving nation.

Every year, this is commemorated through a holiday which invites everyone to gather and look back to the decades of success of the country.

Related stories:

Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera Lianne Micah Asidera3 hours ago
Photo of Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne Micah Asidera

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

Screenshot 2023 11 29 at 2.57.58 PM

Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh wins bid to host 2030 World Expo

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 10 23T125123.739

Pope Francis calls for extension of Gaza Ceasefire: “Peace, please, peace”

2 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 11 29T114004.363

Philippines’ lone elephant, Mali, dies at 49

5 hours ago
TFT News SAMMY MANASE

Tiktok star and YouTuber Sammy Manese passes away

6 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button