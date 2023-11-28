52nd UAE National Day: List of rules to follow to avoid fines this holiday

From December 2 to 4, workers in the UAE are granted a three-day weekend in commemoration of the 52nd UAE National Day. With this, the UAE’s Ministry of Interior (MOI) has issued a set of guidelines for residents to follow while participating in the celebrations.

In a post on social media platform X, the MOI urged the public to adhere to these rules to avoid fines and ensure a peaceful and enjoyable holiday for everyone.

General guidelines to observe:

All marches and random gatherings are not permitted.

Do not wear scarves, except for Union Day.

Keep the volume of chants and songs at a minimum, allowing only those related to Union Day.

Decoration shop owners are explicitly forbidden from installing any poster or flag, except for the UAE flag or Union Day posters.

Raising of flags of any country other than the UAE is strictly prohibited.

Traffic guidelines to follow:

Celebrants must strictly adhere to traffic rules and unquestionably follow police officers’ instructions.

The use of any spray (party spray) by the driver, passengers, or pedestrians is strictly prohibited.

Do not tamper with the front or rear number plate, alter the vehicle’s color, or darken/tint the windshield under any circumstances.

Refrain from affixing any stickers, signs, or logos on the vehicle, with the sole exception of Union Day stickers, following the specified rules and conditions.

Do not exceed the permitted vehicle occupancy limit and strictly refrain from exiting through the windows or sunroof at any point.

Vehicles must not be equipped with modifications or additions to the exhaust system or additions that may compromise engine structure or visibility.

Avoid disrupting traffic or closing roads to others.

It is strictly prohibited to take part in stunt driving on both internal and external roads.

Do not cover the vehicle’s side, front, or rear windows with stickers or use a front sunshade.

The ministry reminded the public that motorists who do not comply with these instructions will face immediate fines and impoundment, along with penalties for violating shop regulations.