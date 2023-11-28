52nd UAE National Day: List of rules to follow to avoid fines this holiday

From December 2 to 4, workers in the UAE are granted a three-day weekend in commemoration of the 52nd UAE National Day. With this, the UAE’s Ministry of Interior (MOI) has issued a set of guidelines for residents to follow while participating in the celebrations.
In a post on social media platform X, the MOI urged the public to adhere to these rules to avoid fines and ensure a peaceful and enjoyable holiday for everyone.
General guidelines to observe:
- All marches and random gatherings are not permitted.
- Do not wear scarves, except for Union Day.
- Keep the volume of chants and songs at a minimum, allowing only those related to Union Day.
- Decoration shop owners are explicitly forbidden from installing any poster or flag, except for the UAE flag or Union Day posters.
- Raising of flags of any country other than the UAE is strictly prohibited.
Traffic guidelines to follow:
- Celebrants must strictly adhere to traffic rules and unquestionably follow police officers’ instructions.
- The use of any spray (party spray) by the driver, passengers, or pedestrians is strictly prohibited.
- Do not tamper with the front or rear number plate, alter the vehicle’s color, or darken/tint the windshield under any circumstances.
- Refrain from affixing any stickers, signs, or logos on the vehicle, with the sole exception of Union Day stickers, following the specified rules and conditions.
- Do not exceed the permitted vehicle occupancy limit and strictly refrain from exiting through the windows or sunroof at any point.
- Vehicles must not be equipped with modifications or additions to the exhaust system or additions that may compromise engine structure or visibility.
- Avoid disrupting traffic or closing roads to others.
- It is strictly prohibited to take part in stunt driving on both internal and external roads.
- Do not cover the vehicle’s side, front, or rear windows with stickers or use a front sunshade.
The ministry reminded the public that motorists who do not comply with these instructions will face immediate fines and impoundment, along with penalties for violating shop regulations.