UAE National Day holiday extended to December 4 for private sector

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has extended the National Day holiday, giving workers an extra day off. Originally, the holiday was set for December 2 and 3, but now, private sector employees can enjoy a three-day weekend from December 2 to 4.

The ministry made this announcement as part of an update, ensuring that the private sector and government workers have the same extended holiday. For government employees, December 2 to 4 will also be days off, with remote work on Friday, December 1, which is usually a half-day.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation announced an update on public holiday for the private sector on UAE’s 52nd National Day: 2nd, 3rd and 4th December will be a paid public holiday. We extend our sincere congratulations to our wise leadership, citizens and… pic.twitter.com/CFp4D1wyyS — وزارة الموارد البشرية والتوطين (@MOHRE_UAE) November 23, 2023

This adjustment is part of a unified holiday policy, ensuring equal breaks for both public and private sector workers throughout the year. All employees, regardless of the sector, will return to work on Tuesday, December 5.

Read more: UAE unveils official public holidays for 2024

The extended holiday is in celebration of the UAE National Day, also known as UAE Union Day, marking the unification of the Emirates in 1971. The United Arab Emirates is turning 52 this year.