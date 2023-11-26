A budget-friendly guide to celebrating UAE National Day

The 52nd National Day in the UAE is approaching on December 2-4 (Saturday – Monday). This event commemorates the unification of the Emirates in 1971.

If you are eager to join the festivities, then here are some activities that are light on the pockets but still heavy on the fun!

Catch the National Day fireworks with your loved ones

What better way to immerse yourself in UAE’s culture than by witnessing its spectacular fireworks shows. Bring along your loved ones to these iconic landmarks to enjoy free fireworks display:

Dubai: Al Seef, Bluewaters Island, Dubai Festival City Mall, Jumeirah Beach Residence

Abu Dhabi: Yas Island, Al Maryah Island, Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Sheikh Zayed Heritage Festival

Ras Al Khaimah: Al Marjan Island

Adventure at Expo City Dubai

Head to Expo City, Dubai, for the official UAE National Day ceremony. Explore this vibrant hub where you can catch some stunning light shows while savoring treats from the food trucks. Entry to Expo City Dubai is free, but some attractions may have a fee. Pavilion tickets cost Dhs50, and the Garden in the Sky tickets are Dhs30 each.

Get your workout done and pedal along Al Qudra cycle track

Stay fit without spending a dime! You can bike along the Al Qudra cycle track, featuring 50km and 18km routes with scenic views. Well-maintained and dotted with rest spots, it’s the perfect activity to do with your friends this weekend.

Enjoy a scenic Palm Monorail ride

Hop on the Palm Monorail for just Dhs10! Starting from Palm Gateway station and winding through Al Ittihad Park, Nakheel Mall, and Atlantis Aquaventure Waterpark. Whether you go solo or with a group, this is a traffic-free way to explore Palm Jumeirah while appreciating the structural beauty of the UAE.

Have a chill beach picnic date

Capture those Insta-worthy moments at Al Mamzar Park on the Dubai-Sharjah border with your special someone. You can enjoy a romantic beach picnic with four grassy areas, bike paths, a swimming pool, barbecue spots, and a skate park.

Whether you’ll be watching the fireworks display, exploring Expo City Dubai, or having a picnic date, there’s always something for everyone on this special holiday.

How about you ka-TFT, how do you celebrate? Share your unique and wallet-friendly National Day celebrations with us. We’re eager to hear about your fun moments!