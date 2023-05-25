NewsTFT News

‘Truly a gravity-defying celebration’: UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi celebrates birthday in space

Courtesy: Sultan Al Neyadi/Twitter

UAE Astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi has celebrated his 42nd birthday while aboard the International Space Station (ISS) on May 23, Tuesday.

On his Twitter account, he shared photos of him together with his colleagues, who surprised him with a birthday cake and other treats to mark his special day in outer space.

“Celebrated my 1st birthday 🎂 in space with colleagues who have become family! Highlight of the day? A Maple Muffin top cake from the USA crew, a Cinnamon Bun with yoghurt and dry fruits from Russian crew, topped off with wishes in Arabic,” Al Neyadi wrote.

“Truly a gravity-defying celebration! 😃” he added.

On Sunday, Al Neyadi was joined by two Saudi astronauts namely Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Algarni. These three Arab astronauts continue to make history as they take part in this significant mission which has garnered the attention and praise of leaders and citizens from across the globe.

Lianne is a reporter at The Filipino Times. She was a news correspondent for the Provincial Government of Bataan in the Philippines. Lianne takes pleasure in winning over readers' hearts by featuring impactful stories that matter to both the Filipino and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Lianne on Facebook: www.facebook.com/liyanstar or send your story at: [email protected]

