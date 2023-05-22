Saudi astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi makes history as first Arab woman to embark on journey to International Space Station

Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Algarni made history as they commence their journey to the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday. The notable mission, which has garnered international attention, will witness the first-ever meeting of three Arab astronauts aboard the ISS, as they join Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi.

Rayyanah Barnawi, as the first Arab woman to embark on a space mission, represents a significant milestone for women’s empowerment in the Arab world. Ali Algarni, alongside his esteemed colleagues, contributes to the growing legacy of Arab space exploration.



The ambitious endeavor highlighted the exceptional scientific expertise and advancements achieved by the youth of the Arab world in cutting-edge, science-based fields. Their participation in this historic mission showcases the region’s commitment to pushing boundaries and contributing to global scientific progress.

HH Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council expressed his best wishes and support for the Saudi astronauts in a social media post.

“Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi, the first Arab woman to go on a space mission, and Ali Algarni, will today commence their historic journey to the International Space Station, where they will join Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi. We wish them success in this exceptional mission. Their journey will lead to the first-ever meeting of three Arab astronauts on the ISS. The youth of the Arab world continue to demonstrate their excellence in advanced science-based sector,” posted HH Sheikh Hamdan.

He emphasized the importance of this exceptional mission and its significance for the Arab world.

As Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Algarni embark on their extraordinary space journey, the world eagerly anticipates the groundbreaking discoveries and accomplishments that will unfold during their time aboard the ISS.