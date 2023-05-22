Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Saudi astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi makes history as first Arab woman to embark on journey to International Space Station

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago

Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Algarni made history as they commence their journey to the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday. The notable mission, which has garnered international attention, will witness the first-ever meeting of three Arab astronauts aboard the ISS, as they join Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi.

arab woman

Rayyanah Barnawi, as the first Arab woman to embark on a space mission, represents a significant milestone for women’s empowerment in the Arab world. Ali Algarni, alongside his esteemed colleagues, contributes to the growing legacy of Arab space exploration.
arab woman3
The ambitious endeavor highlighted the exceptional scientific expertise and advancements achieved by the youth of the Arab world in cutting-edge, science-based fields. Their participation in this historic mission showcases the region’s commitment to pushing boundaries and contributing to global scientific progress.

HH Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council expressed his best wishes and support for the Saudi astronauts in a social media post.

“Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi, the first Arab woman to go on a space mission, and Ali Algarni, will today commence their historic journey to the International Space Station, where they will join Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi. We wish them success in this exceptional mission. Their journey will lead to the first-ever meeting of three Arab astronauts on the ISS. The youth of the Arab world continue to demonstrate their excellence in advanced science-based sector,” posted HH Sheikh Hamdan.

He emphasized the importance of this exceptional mission and its significance for the Arab world.

As Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Algarni embark on their extraordinary space journey, the world eagerly anticipates the groundbreaking discoveries and accomplishments that will unfold during their time aboard the ISS.

arab woman 4

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 3 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

MGQ 6811 1 scaled 1

DILG Sec. Abalos highlights BIDA Campaign in his recent Dubai visit

17 mins ago
main iss 51

Invest na sa Pinas: High-level gov’t, private delegates promote investment in PH

37 mins ago
day 1 arbues blas

Property experts from Ayala, VHermosa tackle rural developments in PH during PPIE 2023

3 hours ago
day 2 mindanao cristobal

Real estate experts from Rockwell, Megaworld highlight growth in Central Luzon during PPIE 2023

4 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button