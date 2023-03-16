TikTok helps policewoman achieve Australian Visa Dream

Emma, a 27-year-old policewoman from Bulua Cagayan de Oro City, has achieved her dream of obtaining an Australian visa with the help of Dream Pathway International.

Emma credited her success to Dream Pathway, one of the leading immigration companies that she discovered on TikTok.

“I am proud to say that I found Ms. Mel on TikTok advertising the Dream Pathway, and now I have a granted visa. To my kapwa Filipinos who are going to read this, if you want to achieve something in your life, the first thing you should do is PRAY and ask God to lead you in your journey. Surrender it all to Him, and He will never fail you. Put effort into everything you do, determine yourself to push through even at your lowest moments, and BELIEVE that you can,” said Emma.

Despite her busy schedule as a public servant, Emma was determined to meet the deadline for the necessary visa application documents. Her perseverance and the help of the Dream Pathway team led to the exciting news that her visa was granted on March 14, 2023.

In an interview with The Filipino Times, Emma shared her feelings on this milestone accomplishment, “To reach this level of my visa processing has been a big achievement for me. My happiness as a student is overflowing but as a mom, I am deeply sad. But as I contemplate things, I know sacrifices do pay.” She said she will use her son as an inspiration to persevere in her journey in Australia. Emma also encourages fellow Filipinos to pursue their dreams and to never give up on their aspirations.

According to Emma’s Education and Immigration Specialist, Mel, Filipinos should not miss the chance to apply and achieve their immigration dreams. Mel shared, “Apply now, this is the best time to pursue your dreams. You will never know what could have been if you had taken a chance at applying to Australia.”

