Filipino’s Australian Dream comes true in just 3 days with the help of Dream Pathway International

Pinoy businessman Rockney Ritz Roasa, from Solano, Nueva Vizcaya, recently achieved his dream of moving to Australia with the help of Dream Pathway International. In just three days, Rockney received the news that his visa had been approved, which left him surprised and overwhelmed.

“I feel very blessed and grateful that I was granted in a short period of time,” said Rockney in an interview with The Filipino Times.

Australia had always been his dream country due to its fascinating culture, work-life balance, abundant wildlife, and cosmopolitan cities. After being exposed to living in the US at a young age, Rockney had always dreamed of relocating to another country, and Australia was his top consideration.

“It’s their overall way of life and the captivating places to explore that caught my heart,” said Rockney.

He said during his thorough search for an agency, Dream Pathway stood out.

“After I was refused with my US J1 Visa Application the 2nd time, I’m already decided that I’m going to look for another agency for a student visa, either Australia or Canada. I asked friends, co J1 applicants, and other circles for agencies that can help to my application. I managed to get assessed by more than 10 agencies but my assessment with Ms. Christine definitely stood out. It made me very comfortable and confident to push for my application even though I was very anxious to apply because I have US visa refusals,” Rockney added.

When asked about his experience with Dream Pathway International, Rockney had nothing but praise for the team.

Dream Pathway’s service is definitely topnotch, if I can give more than 5 stars I will! Ms. Christine is very approachable and any time I ask anything about my application, she gives a fast and firm reply, which gives me assurance. Ms. Dawn, my processing officer, is very thorough and detail-oriented. I most especially appreciate Ms. Dawn’s honesty in answering critical questions regarding my application, which I believe made my application stronger. – Rockney Ritz Roasa, Dream Pathway, Successful Applicant

Rockney has a message for other individuals who aspire to relocate to Australia or Canada. He advises that with the right people or agency, anything can be addressed. He encourages them to be extra careful in choosing an agent and to trust Dream Pathway International, as he does not regret his decision.

“To Ms. Dawn, Ms. Christine and to Ms. Maine (whom I was advised that she’s the one revising my GTE), ENDLESS thank you. For sure, my life will change for the better and you have been a big part for this success. I pray that many more clients will come and trust you with their application because you are all exceptional. Please continue to be a blessing to other people. I pray for more abundance, good health and certainly more granted visas to the whole Dream Pathway team. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” said Rockney,

Rockney looks forward to the benefits of studying in Australia, which he believes will shape him in his chosen industry, hospitality. He plans to build relationships with other international students and grow his career foundation on Australia’s quality education.

Rockney wants to express his gratitude to Ms. Dawn, Ms. Christine, and Ms. Maine, who revised his GTE. He believes that they have been a big part of his success and prays that they will continue to be a blessing to others.

In the past, Dream Pathway International has helped other Filipinos achieve their dreams of moving to Australia and Canada. The Filipino Times has shared stories of the agency’s success, which highlights its transparency and professionalism.

