Dream come true! Family of three from Abu Dhabi receive granted visas to Canada

A family of three has now been granted visas to Canada with the help of one of the leading immigration firms in the United Arab Emirates, Dream Pathway International.

An Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) named Lucky proved that she is indeed fortunate as she received a granted visa to Canada.

“I’ve had dreams of moving to Canada ever since I was a young child. Then, when I got married, it just so happened that my husband and I shared the same dream. We then made the decision to apply and follow our ambition of moving to Canada,” said Lucky.

Ms. Lucky signed up with Dream Pathway last April 5, 2022. She accomplished her admission requirements by April 17, 2022 and received her Letter of Acceptance by April 20, 2022.

Upon her completion of all the needed requirements for immigration by July 6, 2022, it took only 33 days for her to receive the good news that she has long dreamed of.

Her Visa was Approved by August 3, 2022 and she got her visa stamped by August 10, 2022. Currently, she is now in Canada and waiting for her husband and daughter who received their granted visas in just 17 days after submission of application.

“I’m very happy and grateful to Dream Pathway. Dream come true!” said Lucky.

Lucky shared that she learned about Dream Pathway from her coworker who is also successful in moving to Canada with his wife with the help of the immigration consultancy firm.

“I am incredibly appreciative of the entire Dream Pathway team for working so hard and giving it their all to make our application a success. My message to the team is keep up the excellent work, more customers are expected, and God bless!” said Lucky.

Her advice to all those who are dreaming of fulfilling their Canada dreams: “Never be frightened to try and be successful. You must take a step of trust. Be positive. With God, nothing is insurmountable.”

Like Lucky, you can also achieve your immigration dreams by contacting Dream Pathway International.

You can also visit Dream Pathway International’s office at 12th Floor, Office 12204, Al Ghaith Tower, Hamdan St., Abu Dhabi, UAE | P.O Box 385041 or contact them on WhatsApp at +97152 178 4905