Sharjah-based hospital saves expat whose kidney was torn to three pieces after desert bike accident

A hospital in Sharjah managed to save the life of a 40-year-old Australian expat after a major desert bike accident at the Al Badayer area that caused her kidney to rip into three pieces.

She was immediately transferred via air transport to Al Dhaid Hospital who assessed that she needed an immediate operation. The medical team from Sharjah’s Al Qasimi Hospital responded and headed towards the Al Dhaid hospital with haste, and immediately transferred 7 blood bags to the patient after she suffered from a significant blood loss in order to maintain a stable blood pressure, as per reports from Al Bayan.

During the operation, the medical team stopped the bleeding and managed to stitch the torn pieces of the kidney back together, assuring the patient’s family of the success of the operation. The patient is in a stable condition and is currently under observation at the hospital.

“The medical staff successfully managed to deal with the complex condition of the patient and save her life, thereby strengthening the integrative framework between the Ministry’s hospitals, united under one team spirit, to provide the best diagnostic and treatment services, and to apply standards of quality, excellence, and establishing the confidence of patients in the efficiency of health services in the hospitals of the Ministry of Health and Protection,” said Emirates Foundation for Health Services Director General Dr. Youssef Mohamed Al Serkal.

The patient’s family extended their gratitude to the medical team from the Al Dhaid and Al Qasimi hospitals for saving the life of their loved one. They thanked the sense of urgency provided by the immediate ambulance and surgical intervention, and said that it is a remarkable achievement of the UAE.

