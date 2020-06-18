Sharjah-based hospital saves expat whose kidney was torn to three pieces after desert bike accident

Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez has been diagnosed with the coronavirus, is receiving treatment and will work remotely and through his aides, he said late on Tuesday. "As president of the nation and a responsible citizen, I want to communicate that during...
USA to provide Php126 million support for PH education continuity
The USA government has earmarked $2.5 million (Php 126 million) to help the Philippines' educational sector with the country's aim to ensure that children continue their education amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The Philippines' Department of...
COVID-19 positive UAE residents, citizens at country of destination obliged to notify UAE authorities
The UAE's National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) announced that UAE residents and citizens who test positive for COVID-19 in their country of destination are obliged to report their status and notify authorities as soon as possible. NCEMA...
LIST: UAE outlines travel protocols for all citizens, residents starting June 23
The UAE health authorities has announced a series of conditions and measures, regulating the travel of citizens and residents alike effective June 23. In an online press briefing Wednesday night, Dr Saif Dhaheri, spokesperson for the National Emergency Crisis and...
A hospital in Sharjah managed to save the life of a 40-year-old Australian expat after a major desert bike accident at the Al Badayer area that caused her kidney to rip into three pieces.
She was immediately transferred via air transport to Al Dhaid Hospital who assessed that she needed an immediate operation. The medical team from Sharjah’s Al Qasimi Hospital responded and headed towards the Al Dhaid hospital with haste, and immediately transferred 7 blood bags to the patient after she suffered from a significant blood loss in order to maintain a stable blood pressure, as per reports from Al Bayan.
During the operation, the medical team stopped the bleeding and managed to stitch the torn pieces of the kidney back together, assuring the patient’s family of the success of the operation. The patient is in a stable condition and is currently under observation at the hospital.
“The medical staff successfully managed to deal with the complex condition of the patient and save her life, thereby strengthening the integrative framework between the Ministry’s hospitals, united under one team spirit, to provide the best diagnostic and treatment services, and to apply standards of quality, excellence, and establishing the confidence of patients in the efficiency of health services in the hospitals of the Ministry of Health and Protection,” said Emirates Foundation for Health Services Director General Dr. Youssef Mohamed Al Serkal.
The patient’s family extended their gratitude to the medical team from the Al Dhaid and Al Qasimi hospitals for saving the life of their loved one. They thanked the sense of urgency provided by the immediate ambulance and surgical intervention, and said that it is a remarkable achievement of the UAE.
