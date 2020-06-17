Several Dubai hospitals now rid of COVID-19 cases – official

The Dubai COVID-19 Command and Control Centre revealed that several hospitals in Dubai have no more cases of COVID-19 and have resumed their diagnostic and treatment services.

Dr. Amer Ahmad Sharif, Head of Dubai’s COVID-19 Command and Control Centre, stated that these government and private hospitals in the emirate which are now rid of any pressure due to COVID-19 cases is a clear sign that Dubai and the UAE are now shifting towards the containment of the coronavirus disease.

The Centre, tasked with managing the emirate’s response to the pandemic, said Dubai’s progress is borne out by the rise in the recovery rate, and the decline in the number of identified cases and people with COVID-19 symptoms visiting hospitals in the last few weeks.

RELATED STORY: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid praises UAE’s government actions towards best recoveries from COVID-19

Dr. Sharif: The results indicate Dubai is moving steadily towards overcoming the pandemic. The guidance of @HHShkMohd, was instrumental in ensuring a rapid response to the outbreak and developing an effective counter-pandemic approach. — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) June 16, 2020

The UAE’s precautionary measures implemented in the emirate to combat COVID-19, and the concerted efforts of the public and private sector as well as the community, have helped Dubai achieve marked progress in curbing the spread of the virus.

Dr. Sharif said the results indicate Dubai is moving steadily towards overcoming the pandemic. The guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, was instrumental in ensuring a rapid response to the outbreak and developing an effective counter-pandemic approach. His encouragement inspired all teams to develop better solutions to tackle the virus.

He also attributed the progress to a strong strategic plan to combat the outbreak and the cooperation of all stakeholders in implementing the plan under the follow up of HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai and His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai. All taskforces worked closely within a carefully designed framework supervised by the Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, headed by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Dr. Sharif added. Daily meetings were held to monitor progress and respond quickly to developments.

READ ON: LOOK: Dubai builds additional building at Rashid Hospital within days

The Head of the COVID-19 Command and Control Centre said an analysis of indicators in the last three months shows a significant decline in cases. The rate of infections in the last three weeks has fallen considerably while the rate of recoveries has increased. The number of cases requiring hospitalisation also saw a decline.

Dr. Sharif said the awareness and commitment shown by citizens in adhering to health guidelines and precautionary measures contributed significantly to the progress. He stressed on the need to continue following guidelines issued by local and federal authorities and adhering to preventive measures such as physical distancing and use of sanitisers.

Dr. Sharif further said the easing of movement restrictions in the emirate and the reopening of economic activities were smoothly implemented due to the cooperation of all members of the community. Their commitment remains crucial to avoiding any future setbacks that could undermine the efforts of the last few months as well as regaining the emirate’s economic momentum and enabling all sectors to resume normal activities.