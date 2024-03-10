UAE moon-sighting committee urges Muslims to spot Ramadan crescent on Sunday evening

The UAE moon-sighting committee has invited all Muslims in the country to observe the crescent of the month of Ramadan on Sunday evening, March 10, 2024.

If anyone spots the crescent moon, the committee requests them to contact the number 026921166 for updates.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar. It begins at the first sighting of the new crescent moon and lasts 29 or 30 days, depending on the sighting of the next crescent.

If the moon is spotted on the 29th Sha’ban, which falls on Sunday, March 10, it will signify the beginning of the holy month on Monday, March 11. If the crescent is not sighted, then Ramadan will commence on Tuesday, March 12.

The Shariah courts across the country will report any sightings to the committee, while the Lunar Calendar Committee at the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department will continue gathering evidence and informing the moon-sighting committee of its findings.

On Monday, March 4, the UAE government has announced reduced working hours for public and private sector employees in the UAE.

Authorities emphasized the importance of adhering to flexible work regulations approved by ministries and federal agencies, as they accommodate the spiritual and cultural significance of Ramadan while ensuring the smooth operation of transactions and businesses.

Related stories: