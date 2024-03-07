Sheikh Mohammed launches Dh1bn Education Fund ahead of Ramadan

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, has initiated a Dh1 billion education fund just ahead of Ramadan to support disadvantaged families globally.

The campaign, named Mothers’ Endowment, was launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI) on Monday, according to state news agency WAM. The goal is to aid the educational requirements of millions worldwide who hail from underprivileged backgrounds.

“Knowledge is hope. It is the gateway to a better life as it fosters capable individuals and progresses nations,” Sheikh Mohammed expressed in a statement.

He emphasized the UAE’s role in ensuring universal access to education, stating, “Our role is to contribute to creating a better future globally.”

The campaign, apart from its educational objectives, also seeks to honor mothers. People in the UAE can donate during Ramadan in their mothers’ names.

“A mother is synonymous with heaven, her contentment is the path to paradise,” Sheikh Mohammed stated, calling upon all, regardless of age or gender, to partake in the initiative.

Proceeds from the Mothers’ Endowment campaign will support the education of millions worldwide, as highlighted by Mohammad Al Gergawi, the secretary general of MBRGI.

Allocations will be made in collaboration with humanitarian organizations, focusing on education and vocational training in underprivileged communities.

The campaign reflects the UAE’s culture of giving and solidarity, Sheikh Mohammed noted.

Ramadan is anticipated to commence on March 10-12 this year.

The initiative follows successful Ramadan campaigns in recent years, including One Million Meals in 2020 and 2021, and One Billion Meals in 2022 and 2023.

Last year’s campaign raised Dh750 million in just 20 days, thanks to contributions from individuals, institutions, and businesses.