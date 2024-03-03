Global Village announces new timings for Ramadan 2024

With just a few weeks remaining before the Holy month of Ramadan begins, the world-renowned tourist destination Global Village announced revised timings and new offerings for residents and visitors to enjoy.

Global Village will now welcome guests from 6PM to 2AM daily, compared to its regular time of 4PM to 12 midnight. This will allow visitors to explore, shop, and dine in later hours, giving ample time to those fasting and observing the Holy month.

Ramadan special offers

During this sacred and festive season, Global Village will launch its brand-new “Ramadan Wonders Souk” where guests can shop for more unique items from around the world. Nestled at the heart of the park, the Emirati-themed market will provide visitors with Ramadan samples of what the pavilions have to offer.

The annual Ramadan Cannon firing will also be held every day at sunset to mark the end of fasting. Additionally, to immerse everyone in the spirit of Ramadan, Global Village will be decorated with Ramadan-themed installations and ornaments. Every corner of the park will be the perfect selfie spot in celebration of the special occasion.

Non-stop entertainment

Heartwarming and exciting performances await visitors, including the Arabian Orchestra which will be performed daily by an ensemble of 30 artists; dual harps show, violin player, and a Tannoura show that will alternate between the Main Stage and the Wonder Stage in Mini World; musical firework displays that will light up the sky every Friday and Saturday at 9:00PM; and laser and fire shows at the Dragon Lake which will transform into a Ramadan-themed masterpiece.

Global Village also offers some special treat for kids, with Arabic puppet shows and a Ramadan-exclusive take on the Kaleidoscope Show to be displayed at the Kids’ Theatre from Friday to Sunday.

Family-friendly competitions

Visitors are in for a treat as Global Village introduces its “Step Challenge” this Ramadan, where everyone can join by simply downloading the Global Village mobile app and walking around the park for at least 10,000 steps during a single visit. Once completed, participants will automatically be added to a weekly draw and winners will be announced every Friday during the whole month of Ramadan.

Winners will receive special prizes including Samsung Galaxy mobile phones and Apple and Samsung smartwatches.

For more information, visit Global Village’s website and follow their social media channels for the latest updates:

Instagram: @GlobalVillageUAE

X: @GlobalVillageAE

Facebook: @GlobalVillageAE

Snapchat: @GlobalVillageME

TikTok: @GlobalVillageAE

READ: One month ’til Ramadan 2024: A quick guide to prepare you for the Holy Month in the UAE