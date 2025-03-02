Dutere urges Pinoy Muslims: Pray for peace, forgiveness during Ramadan

To mark the official start of Ramadan, Vice President Sara Duterte on Sunday called on Filipino Muslims to “pray for peace and forgiveness” during the sacred month of fasting.

Duterte emphasized the importance of reflecting on the values of sacrifice and obedience during Ramadan.

“I urge our Muslim brothers and sisters to help us pray for peace and forgiveness as we navigate every adversity we face in our personal lives and as a nation,” Duterte said in a video greeting.

The vice president, who could face a Senate impeachment trial in July, also encouraged the faithful to “look forward with profound hope and optimism to an inclusive and dignified future” for the nation.

Per Islamic tradition, Muslims worldwide will abstain from food, drink, and other physical needs and observe fasting from dawn until sunset during Ramadan, which will be observed from March 2 to 31, this year.