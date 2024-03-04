Latest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE announced reduced working hours for Ramadan

The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has announced reduced working hours for public sector employees in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during Ramadan, which is expected to commence on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. 

In the issued circular on Monday, March 4, the official working schedule effective throughout Ramadan for ministries and federal agencies will be from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm from Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, working hours will be shortened, running from 9:00 am until 12:00 noon, unless specific job requirements dictate otherwise.

While certain roles may necessitate extended hours, the majority of public sector employees will benefit from this adjustment. Moreover, private sector employees are likely to see similar reductions in their working hours during Ramadan.

The FAHR has emphasized the importance of adhering to flexible work regulations approved by ministries and federal agencies. These regulations allow for adaptations during the holy month while ensuring that the total number of working hours per day remains within approved limits.

Additionally, entities have been granted the flexibility to permit remote work on Fridays during Ramadan, with certain guidelines in place.

However, this flexibility is capped at 70% of the total number of employees within the entity.

These adjusted working hours apply to both fasting and non-fasting employees.

The initiative aims to facilitate employees’ participation in spiritual activities and cultural practices during Ramadan, promoting a harmonious work-life balance during this sacred time.

