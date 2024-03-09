UAE Rulers pardon prisoners ahead of Ramadan

Rulers from five emirates of the United Arab Emirates have pardoned selected prisoners from the correctional and punitive institutions ahead of Ramadan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the release of 691 prisoners of different nationalities from Dubai’s correctional and punitive establishments.

Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah has ordered the release of 484 prisoners of various nationalities from Sharjah’s correctional and punitive establishments.

Additionally, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman has ordered the release of 314 prisoners from punitive and correctional institutions in Ajman.

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah has also ordered the release of 87 prisoners of various nationalities from Fujairah’s correctional and punitive establishments.

Furthermore, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah has ordered the release of 368 prisoners

The selected prisoners were those who had a proven track record of good conduct.

Collectively, this is an initiative of the rulers of the different emirates of UAE to give the pardoned prisoners an opportunity to start a new life and bring joy to their families, especially in the Holy month of Ramadan.