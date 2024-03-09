Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

UAE Rulers pardon prisoners ahead of Ramadan

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal10 hours ago

Photo used for illustrative purpose only.

Rulers from five emirates of the United Arab Emirates have pardoned selected prisoners from the correctional and punitive institutions ahead of Ramadan.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has ordered the release of 691 prisoners of different nationalities from Dubai’s correctional and punitive establishments.

Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah has ordered the release of 484 prisoners of various nationalities from Sharjah’s correctional and punitive establishments.

Additionally, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman has ordered the release of 314 prisoners from punitive and correctional institutions in Ajman.

His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah has also ordered the release of 87 prisoners of various nationalities from Fujairah’s correctional and punitive establishments.

Furthermore, His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah has ordered the release of 368 prisoners

The selected prisoners were those who had a proven track record of good conduct.

Collectively, this is an initiative of the rulers of the different emirates of UAE to give the pardoned prisoners an opportunity to start a new life and bring joy to their families, especially in the Holy month of Ramadan.

Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal Kate Liane Sudiacal10 hours ago
Photo of Kate Liane Sudiacal

Kate Liane Sudiacal

The bunsong babae of The Filipino Times. Kate is a budding writer striving to become a trusted voice and an iterative journalist through the portrayal of Filipino excellence in her narratives and delivering the most recent updates to both Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) and international readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Send it to [email protected]

Related Articles

Katie WEB 68

UAE rulers pen message for women on International Women’s Day

2 hours ago
Katie WEB 67

eGovPH Super App: all government services in one app

6 hours ago
Katie WEB 22

Local Filipino products generate US$3.7M market deals at Gulfood 2024

8 hours ago
Duterte 1

Ex-Pres Duterte named as administrator of Quiboloy’s Kingdom of Jesus Christ properties

8 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button