Russian diver dies from asphyxia, not shark attack PCG confirms

A Russian diver, initially reported to have been killed in a shark attack near Verde Island in Batangas, actually died from lack of oxygen, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in Southern Luzon confirmed.

Although sharks were seen in the area, the cause of death was asphyxia, secondary to drowning, with injuries likely caused by a large predatory attack.

The incident, which involved the diver and another Russian at the Pulong Bato dive spot in Verde Island Passage, was the first recorded case of a possible shark attack in the area.

However, the PCG clarified that the cause of death was not directly linked to a shark attack, and that the deaths were likely due to strong underwater currents.

The dive center hosting the divers also confirmed that the shark attack was not the cause of death.

