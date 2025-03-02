Pope Francis hospitalized with pneumonia, remains in critical condition but stable

Pope Francis, who has been hospitalized for two weeks with pneumonia in both lungs, experienced a breathing crisis on Friday but spent a peaceful night afterward, according to the Vatican.

The 88-year-old pontiff, who was placed on a ventilator due to an isolated breathing issue, remains under close observation.

Doctors say the next 24 to 48 hours will be crucial in assessing if his condition worsens. Although still not out of danger, the pope is reportedly in good spirits.

Francis, who has a history of respiratory issues, was hospitalized on February 14 for bronchitis, which later developed into double pneumonia.

Medical experts caution that his recovery may take time, given his age and chronic health conditions.

Despite his challenges, the pope continues to work and pray in his hospital suite, focusing on breathing exercises.