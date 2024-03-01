Know the operating hours of public parks during Ramadan

The Dubai Municipality announced the operating hours of public parks during the holy month of Ramadan.

According to a post they published on Facebook, neighborhood parks and city courtyards are only open from 8 AM to 1 AM. These places are open after the Fajr prayer to accommodate sports enthusiasts.

Meanwhile, the famous Zabeel Park near the Dubai Frame and Al Safa Mushrif National Park are open from 12 PM to 10 PM. However, early birds can enjoy the Mountain Bike Trail and Hiking Trail at the Mushrif National Park from sunrise (6 AM) until sunset (6 PM).

Those who want to visit Creek Park can drop by from 9 AM to 10 PM, while Al Mamzar Park visitors can enjoy the place between 8 AM and 10 PM. On the other hand, Quranic Park’s timings during the holy month of Ramadan are from 10 AM to 10 PM.

The Dubai Municipality also announced the timings for recreational facilities. Quranic Park’s Glass House and Cave of Miracles are open between 12 PM and PM, while the Dubai Frame is open from 11 AM to 7 PM.

Visitors who want to enjoy The Children’s City recreational facility can enjoy the place from 9 AM to 4 PM (Monday to Friday) and 11 AM to 4 PM (Saturday and Sunday).