2-hour reduction for working hours of private sector employees during Ramadan announced by MOHRE

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) has declared a reduction of two working hours per day for private sector employees during the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The Ministry emphasized that this decision aims to accommodate the spiritual and cultural significance of Ramadan while ensuring the smooth operation of businesses across the private sector. Companies are encouraged to implement flexible or remote work patterns, taking into account the requirements and nature of their respective industries.

“In accordance with the requirements and nature of their work, companies may apply flexible or remote work patterns within the limits of the daily working hours during Ramadan,” stated the Ministry.

Earlier today, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources (FAHR) has announced reduced working hours for public sector employees.

In the issued circular on Monday, March 4, the official working schedule effective throughout Ramadan for ministries and federal agencies will be from 9:00 am to 2:30 pm from Monday to Thursday. On Fridays, working hours will be shortened, running from 9:00 am until 12:00 noon, unless specific job requirements dictate otherwise.

