‘We must act now’: Burj Khalifa transforms into larger-than-life thermometer to convey COP28 message

Courtesy: WAM

As the UAE gears up for the historic 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, commonly known as COP28, Dubai’s iconic Burj Khalifa turned into a larger-than-life thermometer on Thursday evening, sending a powerful message to the world: “We must act now.”

In a post on social media platform X, state-run media Emirates News Agency (WAM) shared a minute-long show of the world’s tallest building.

The Burj Khalifa’s illumination showcased temperature ranges from 1.0 degrees Celsius to 2.5 degrees Celsius, transitioning colors from blue to red.

“Our climate is changing,” the display read, warning the world of how the climate has drastically changed from 1960 until today.

Another message flashed on the building, urging residents of the world to start participating in activities to address climate change. “We must act now and keep 1.5 degrees Celsius in reach,” it wrote.

“Action builds hope. Hope inspires action. Action delivers action,” it continued.

“Unite. Act. Deliver,” it concluded.

This year, the UAE is fortunate to host COP28 from November 30 to December 12 in Expo City.

COP28 will serve as a comprehensive review of the progress made in achieving the goals outlined in the Paris Agreement, signed on April 22, 2016. This international pact is our guiding light in the battle against climate change, with a target to limit the rise in global temperatures below 2°C, and a more ambitious aim to restrict it to 1.5°C.

COP28 signifies a pivotal moment in our collective climate journey, as leaders and citizens come together to address the challenges presented by climate change.

