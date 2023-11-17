We’re joining COP28, here’s why you should too

In 2023, record-breaking temperatures have sparked concerns about global warming, prompting questions about what we can do about it.

As time becomes critical, individuals can make a positive impact by adopting green thinking and practices as well as actively participating in eco-friendly discussions. The UAE, fortunate to host COP28 from November 30 to December 12 in Expo City, provides a platform for diverse participation.

This summit is not solely for policymakers but encourages inclusive engagement, inviting environmental charities, community groups, businesses, and faith groups.

Attendees can secure a complimentary COP28 Green Zone Day Pass for access to various experiences, from COP28 Hubs to Expo City Dubai attractions.

With a focus on inclusivity and nature, COP28 encourages collaboration, knowledge-sharing, and influencing decision-makers, emphasizing the importance of individual involvement in shaping a sustainable future.

So, let’s breakdown what COP 28 is and why does it matter:

What is COP 28 in a nutshell?

Established in 1995, COP has been a pivotal annual gathering, with this year’s COP28 holding particular significance, marking seven years since the inception of the Paris Agreement and seven pivotal years left until 2030.

At its core, COP28 serves as a comprehensive review of the progress made in achieving the goals outlined in the Paris Agreement, signed on April 22, 2016. This international pact is our guiding light in the battle against climate change, with a target to limit the rise in global temperatures below 2°C, and a more ambitious aim to restrict it to 1.5°C.

This goal is crucial to prevent irreversible consequences, including extreme weather events and rising sea levels.

COP28 UAE aims to fast-track an equitable energy transition, address climate finance, prioritize nature, lives, and livelihoods in climate action, and ensure inclusivity. Thematic days will concentrate on frontline communities, exploring how finance, technology, and innovation can drive solutions.

Why does it matter?

The urgency of COP28 is underscored by recent extreme weather events worldwide, including heatwaves, wildfires, and floods.

Across the globe, droughts are extending in duration and intensifying. Warmer ocean water temperatures are fueling the heightened severity of tropical storms. Rising temperatures are diminishing snowpack in mountain ranges and polar regions, causing faster snowmelt. This collective impact contributes to an accelerated melting rate of glaciers worldwide.

These events serve as stark reminders of the pressing need for immediate and meaningful climate action.

COP28 represents a turning point in our collective climate journey, with leaders and citizens uniting to address the challenges posed by climate change.

What is the UAE’s call for this year’s COP 28?

As the host nation, the UAE aims to “unite the world towards an agreement on bold, practical, and ambitious solutions” to address the most pressing global challenge of our time.

Taking on a two-year leadership role, the UAE will assume the presidency during COP28 and pass it on to the next hosting party thereafter.

Under the leadership of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, 2023 is declared the ‘Year of Sustainability.’ The UAE is actively driving progress towards a more eco-friendly and prosperous future, prioritizing sustainability in sectors like infrastructure and tourism. Initiatives like the Dubai 2040 Urban Master Plan exemplify the nation’s commitment to a visionary, sustainable future.

The UAE also plays a pivotal role in shaping the outcomes of the summit, aiming to address gaps in climate action and establish a climate damage fund.

What is its highlight?

A significant aspect of COP28 is rallying the G20 nations towards ambitious climate commitments.

COP 28 urges the G20 nations to take the lead for climate action, especially in the face of alarming environmental indicators, such as the hottest recorded month in history.

The goal is to accelerate emissions reductions through a pragmatic energy transition, reform land use, and transform food systems.

Another highlight of the event is the first-ever ‘Faith pavilion’ which is set to be inaugurated by Pope Francis at the Expo City. The pavilion serves as a central hub for faith communities to exchange information and strategies, urging governments to take more decisive climate action.

While it remains unclear whether the public can attend this event, the Faith pavilion is located within the COP28’s blue zone, reserved for negotiations during climate talks.

How can you take part?

The conference offers two key zones: the exclusive Blue Zone, managed by the UNFCCC for formal negotiations with world leaders and accredited participants, and the inclusive Green Zone, managed by COP28 UAE Presidency, open to all via registration on the COP28 website.

The Green Zone hosts diverse activities, including thematic days, conferences, panel discussions, and a Youth Hub for collaborative climate change discussions.

