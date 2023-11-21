BBM to meet Filipinos in UAE on Nov 29. Here’s how to register

The Philippine Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has revealed a unique opportunity for Overseas Filipinos (OFWs) to engage with President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. during his much-anticipated visit to Dubai. This marks the first time a Philippine President has set foot on UAE soil since Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo’s visit in 2008.

In a statement, Hon. Alfonso A. Ver extended a warm invitation to the Filipino community, stating: “As Philippine Ambassador to the UAE, I join all our kababayans in their excitement to welcome President Marcos, the first time for a Philippine President to conduct an official visit to the UAE since 2008.”

Interested OFWs can secure their spot at the Filipino Community Meeting of President Marcos by completing a simple registration process. The registration requires basic information such as mobile number, email, and a copy of the passport. To register, individuals can visit: https://meetfilcom2023.timetap.com/

Ambassador Ver highlighted the President’s commitment to engaging with Overseas Filipinos, stating, “We are truly fortunate that the President is able to give precious time from his busy schedule to meet with our kababayans.”

This monumental visit, eagerly awaited by the Filipino community in the UAE, comes 15 years after the last visit by a Philippine head of state.

Philippine Consulate General Renato Jun Dueñas expressed enthusiasm about the visit, emphasizing its significance for both the Philippines and the hundreds of thousands of Overseas Filipinos in the UAE.

“Our president very much looks forward to meet the kabayans who are our country’s modern-day heroes and speak to them about his administration’s priorities as well as the strides his leadership, particularly in the economic field, has achieved in just a year and half in office,” said Consul General Dueñas.

The invitation for President Marcos to visit the UAE was extended during a meeting between UAE Ambassador H.E. Mohamed Obaid Salem Alqataam Alzaabi and envoys at the president’s office last June. The UAE officials also invited President Marcos to attend the 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), scheduled from November 30 to December 12 at Expo City Dubai.

Ambassador Ver underscored the importance of President Marcos’ participation in the upcoming COP28, marking Philippines’ readiness in joining international environmental conversation.

“The President is coming to UAE to join world leaders at the pivotal COP28 meeting in Dubai, for the Filipino’s voice to be heard on the issue of climate change, and to show that the Philippines is ready to offer solutions as an important part of global climate action,” said Ambassador Ver.

Meanwhile, Consul General Dueñas considers it an opportunity for Filipinos to be heard and take part in solution-making.

“His participation in the World Climate Action Summit which kicks off COP28 underlines the significance our government gives to the issue of global climate change as well as on the friendship and strong cooperation between our country and the UAE,” said Consul General Dueñas.

As of November 8, 2023, President Bongbong Marcos has undertaken 16 international trips to 12 countries since assuming office on June 30, 2022. These include one-time visits to Belgium, Cambodia, China, Japan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Switzerland, Thailand, and the United Kingdom; two visits to the United States; and three visits to Indonesia and Singapore.

During recent gatherings with Overseas Filipinos worldwide, President Marcos engaged in conversations highlighting his administration’s focal points and achievements, particularly in the economic sphere. He expressed gratitude to Overseas Filipinos for their significant contributions to the nation’s economy.