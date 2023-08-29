Lone Filipino delegate to echo voices of the marginalized at COP28

As the world gears up for the historic 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, commonly known as COP28, one name stands out among the delegates – Shiela May Inmenzo Aggarao, a passionate Filipina climate advocate hailing from San Jose del Monte, Bulacan.

Aggarao’s journey to COP28 began with a clear vision. “I applied for the International Youth Climate Delegate Program because I know what I want,” Aggarao explained, when asked about her selection.

“I’m just so happy and grateful that I was chosen to be part of this historic event; that the selection committee found my work on the intersection of gender and disability as valuable and worthy to be heard in COP28.”

For Aggarao, her path to COP28 is a testament to determination and purpose. “As a young woman with visual impairment coming from a developing country often hit by disasters, I believe I can provide intersectional perspectives and an approach that addresses multiple layers of oppression experienced in the area of climate change,” Aggarao passionately articulated.

“I don’t want to miss this program because this will be a great exchange of knowledge, skills, and good practices among the youth delegates and organizers from diverse backgrounds. I’m very keen to learn and share how engagement in international climate negotiation processes can be linked to and support the empowerment and sustainability of local communities.”

Looking toward the goals of COP28, Aggarao’s aspirations are clear: “Comprehensive accessibility, universal design, and availability of community support services for persons with disabilities are the things that I will focus on to be included in the policy and/or outcome of COP28.” She passionately believes that these pillars are essential for the meaningful participation and inclusion of people with disabilities in all climate change discussions and decision-making processes.

Aggarao’s life story is one of resilience and determination. As a millennial feminist woman with a disability, she has faced numerous challenges while living in disaster-prone areas. Her visual impairment only added to her struggles. Despite these setbacks, she persevered and successfully navigated the education system with the help of organizations that advocate for disability inclusion.

Regarding her visual impairment, Aggarao shared, “I acquired my visual impairment in 2005 due to Open-angle glaucoma. Presently, I have low vision.” She spoke of overcoming obstacles, recounting how she found her way to mainstream education through referrals from doctors and NGOs, eventually earning a college scholarship.

In her journey, Aggarao’s focus remains steadfastly on her advocacy work. “I’d rather focus on the work I’m doing and the importance of disability inclusion and gender equality in climate change action,” she emphasized.

The 2023 United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP28, is poised to be a pivotal milestone in the global effort to combat climate change. Scheduled to take place from November 30 to December 12, 2023, at Expo City in Dubai, COP28 marks the 28th iteration of the Conference of the Parties under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

This historic gathering will convene representatives from nations across the world, providing a platform for discussions, negotiations, and collaborative action aimed at addressing the pressing challenges posed by climate change.

With a thematic program centered on responding to the Global Stocktake and bridging gaps towards achieving 2030 targets, COP28 holds the promise of fostering international cooperation and shaping policies that can steer the course towards a more sustainable and equitable future.