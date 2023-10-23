Pay using your phone: Dubai launches digital nol cards to pay for public transportation

Good news, Samsung users! You can now use your smart devices to pay for public transportation, as the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and Samsung Gulf Electronics signed an agreement to enable digital nol cards on Samsung devices during the GITEX 2023 held last week at the Dubai World Trade Center.

With this development, users will have one less card to worry about. All they have to do is download the nolPay app on their smartphones and install the digital nol card within the app.

Digital nol cards allow users to enjoy cashless or pay-on-the-go transactions by simply tapping their smartphone or smartwatch before entering or exiting any of Dubai’s public transportation modes. Additionally, the digital nol card can also be used at various stores, public parks, museums, and more.

Mohammed Al-Mudharreb, CEO of Corporate Technology Support Services Sector, who signed the agreement on behalf of RTA, stated: “The signing of this agreement contributes to advancing the government’s vision to establish Dubai as the world’s premier smart city, and positioning Dubai as the first city in the region to digitalise public transportation cards on smartphones.”

“This milestone is a key lever of delivering quality smart payment services using nol cards. Users will have the convenience of downloading their digital nol cards onto Samsung smart devices through the nol payment app. As such, nol cards can be used in secure digital payments across the public transportation network at various retail outlets. The step resonates with the global and local payment technology trends and elevates customer satisfaction and happiness.”

