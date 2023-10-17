RTA unveils new smart gate that allows you to pay transport fares through facial recognition

Residents in Dubai can soon say goodbye to their Nol cards when using public transportation, as Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) reveals a new smart gate where facial recognition will be installed for use as a payment method.

The latest technology was revealed during the first day of GITEX 2023 on Monday, October 17, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

According to the Dubai Media Office, this smart gate will allow for payment of fares for public transport such as the Dubai Metro, Dubai Tram, buses, taxis, and marine transport via facial recognition technology, eliminating the need ofr tickets, nol cards, or credit cards.

“The system operates by registering and identifying the user. It recognises the face using cameras and analyses it in 3D. This image is then transformed into bio data matched with the image, and then the amount is deducted from the account,” Dubai Media Office said in a statement.

تعتبر البوابة الذكية التي تتيح دفع تعرفة #المواصلات_العامة باستخدام بصمة الوجه جزءاً من خطة الهيئة الاستراتيجية للتحول الرقمي التي تهدف إلى تلبية الاحتياجات التشغيلية والارتقاء بتجربة الركاب. قم بزيارة منصة #هيئة_الطرق_و_المواصلات “S1-E” في معرض #جيتكس2023 من 16 إلى 20 أكتوبر في… pic.twitter.com/dhwp3xVKpS — RTA (@rta_dubai) October 17, 2023

This initiative, which is set to be launched next year, aims to contribute to integrating transport services and other systems, facilitating the processing of transactions, elevating the operational efficiency of services, and reducing cash transactions.

In addition to this groundbreaking innovation, the RTA also unveiled various projects and initiatives where artificial intelligence (AI) and metaverse technologies are applied, including a revamped RTA Dubai Drive app with upgraded features, a showcase of the world’s first electric Abra manufactured using 3D printing technology, and the application of AI and big data technologies to forecast the occupancy of public parking.