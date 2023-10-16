Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

MWO Dubai issues advisory on valid exit clearances for OFWs

The Migrant Workers Office – Dubai and Northern Emirates (MWO-Dubai) has issued an advisory on Monday, October 16, regarding the acceptable and valid exit clearances to assist Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) in securing the necessary documents when traveling to or returning from their employment abroad.

According to the MWO, both the traditional Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) and the new OFW Pass are considered valid exit clearances for OFWs at the immigration counters in the Philippines.

MWO’s Advisory No. 26, Series of 2023 provides the latest updates on the development of the DMW Mobile App and the issuance of OEC.

Update on DMW Mobile App

The pilot test of the DMW Mobile Application concluded on September 29, 2023, indicating the end of the initial run of the App. The DMW is now in the process of implementing necessary improvements to the App.

According to the DMW, the initial phase of the App was aimed to evaluate its functionality and performance, determine areas for improvement, assess the capacity of the DMW to manage the App, and generate recommendations on the next phase of the digitalization initiative of the DMW.

OEC as valid exit clearance

Until further notice from the DMW, the traditional OEC will remain as a valid exit clearance at the immigration counters in the Philippines. These certificates can be secured at DMW offices in the Philippines or online via this website.

OFW Pass in the DMW Mobile App

A green and updated OFW Pass in the DMW Mobile App is also considered an acceptable exit clearance for OFWs. This will continue to be available to users in the Philippines and from the ten pilot countries, including the UAE.

For information on how to obtain an updated OFW Pass, workers may refer to MWO-Dubai Advisory No. 22, Series of 2023, or the Clarifications on the Pilot Test Run of the DMW Mobile App and OFW Pass.

Expansion of DMW Mobile App

The DMW Mobile App will be made available to more countries and territories in the future, and the DMW will announce the expanded coverage after consultations with MWOs and OFWs in the new countries.

