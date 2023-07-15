Bye OEC, Hello OFW Pass!

Gone are the days of standing in long queues and paying fees for Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) to secure an Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) with the introduction of a new digital solution called “OFW Pass”.

Presented to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. by the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) during a meeting in the second week of July, this innovative feature will be accessible through the DMW Mobile App. With a simple tap, OFWs can generate a secure digital version of their OEC, replacing the traditional paper format with the convenience of a QR code.

The DMW said that after a two- to three-month transition period upon activation, the OFW Pass will completely replace the traditional OEC. Unlike the OEC, which is only valid for 60 days, the OFW Pass will remain valid until the expiration of the OFW’s work contract.

The OFW Pass will be available through the DMW Mobile App, which is currently undergoing rigorous testing by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) to ensure maximum security.

DMW Secretary Susan Ople emphasized that the goal of the OFW Pass is to make the journey of OFWs much easier. This digital solution not only simplifies the process of acquiring essential documents but also eliminates the financial burden by making it completely free of charge.

“Our goal is to make the journey of our OFWs much easier. The OFW Pass, in comparison with the decades-old OEC, is convenient, practical, and free of use,” said Ople.

Under regulations established by the Philippines Overseas Employment Administration (POEA), every OFW is required to possess an OEC when traveling to or returning from their employment abroad. The OEC, also known as an exit clearance or pass, serves as an official document that verifies the lawful recruitment and documentation of an OFW, as well as their registration with the POEA.

The OEC acts as tangible proof that the Filipino worker has obtained authorization from the Philippine government to migrate. Consequently, the absence of an OEC prevents the Filipino worker from leaving the country.

President’s order

President Marcos, Jr. issued the directive to DMW to study the possibility of waiving the previously imposed P100 fee for OEC, recognizing the enormous contributions of OFWs to the Philippine economy.

As a tribute to the sacrifices made by OFWs, the decision to embrace digital solutions entails foregoing an estimated revenue of around P200 million.

However, the DMW emphasizes that this amount pales in comparison to the invaluable contributions made by OFWs.

According to the BSP, there has been a notable 3.2% increase in dollar remittance flows from January to April 2023, amounting to $10,487,040 (approximately Php570 million), compared to the same period last year, which recorded $10,166,678.

These impressive figures underscore the immense contributions of our OFWs to the Philippine economy and the well-being of their families. Recognizing their significant sacrifices, the DMW said that through the OFW Pass, they are finally realizing their commitment to making a hassle-free and cost-free solution for our modern-day heroes.

Alliance of United OFWs and Veterans Agriculture Cooperative President Warpeace Martinez Arnold welcomed the President’s order saying, “Mas okay siguro yan because it is now the digital information age.”

Meanwhile, President Ericson Reyes of the Filipino Social Club Dubai expressed his happiness with the upgrade from the OEC to the OFW Pass, saying, “Masaya akong naiisip nilang mag-upgrade from OEC to OFW Pass, mas madali, libre at hindi na kailangang pumila pa ang mga OFW para lang makauwi na ng Pilipinas.”

Both leaders recognize the significance of adapting to the digital age and the benefits it brings, as the introduction of the OFW Pass simplifies processes.

OEC vs. OFW Pass

The OFW Pass and the OEC have distinct differences in terms of accessibility, validity, fees, and function.

The OFW Pass offers a more convenient approach as it can be obtained online, eliminating the need to physically line up. Once acquired, the OFW Pass is saved as a QR code on your phone, ready for use. On the other hand, the OEC is a paper certificate that requires you to personally visit and queue up to obtain it, making it more time-consuming and susceptible to wear and tear.

In terms of validity, the OFW Pass is based on the duration of the work contract, ensuring it remains valid for the entire duration of the employment. In contrast, the OEC has a limited validity period of up to sixty (60) days, necessitating repeated applications for returning OFWs.

One significant advantage of the OFW Pass is that it is provided free of charge, eliminating the financial burden on OFWs. Conversely, the OEC requires a payment of Php100 for each transaction, which can accumulate expenses over time.

When it comes to function, the OFW Pass serves as proof of OFW legitimacy and offers easier connectivity with other government apps, streamlining interactions with various agencies and services. The OEC, on the other hand, primarily functions as proof of OFW legitimacy without the added convenience of digital integration.

The DMW Mobile App

The DMW Mobile app, which will feature the OFW Pass, is designed to serve a wide range of OFWs.

It caters to OFWs with active working contracts deployed abroad or employed by foreign employers. This includes currently deployed OFWs who are actively working abroad. It also includes first-time OFWs who are in the process of being deployed by the DMW through recruitment agencies or via direct hiring and/or government-to-government placement.

Additionally, the app is available for OFWs who have transferred to a different company or employer and have undergone the contract verification process by the Migrant Workers Office (MWO).

Furthermore, Balik-Manggagawa OFWs, which refers to OFWs who are on vacation or emergency leave in the Philippines but will be returning to the same employer abroad, can also utilize the DMW Mobile app. Plans of extending the services available through the app are still in the pipeline, according to DMW.

Transition period

During the transition period, the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) has implemented a process to assist non-techie OFWs in adapting to the digital system.

OECs, the traditional Overseas Employment Certificates, will continue to be honored for a period of two months following the launch of the OFW Pass. This grace period aims to facilitate a smooth transition for OFWs into the digital process.

In Phase 2 of the OFW Pass implementation, the focus will shift towards interconnectivity with other government agencies, aiming to provide faster and more convenient services for OFWs.

This includes integration with the e-GOV app of the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT), further streamlining various processes and enhancing overall efficiency.

To ensure widespread adoption and understanding of the OFW Pass, the DMW will enlist the support of Filipino community volunteers located in different countries. These dedicated volunteers will serve as “teachers” to guide and assist OFWs in navigating the digital platform. Additionally, a 24/7 Contact Center will be established to address any inquiries or concerns related to the OFW Pass.

Furthermore, YouTube tutorial videos will be made available, providing step-by-step guidance for OFWs to fully utilize the benefits of the digital solution.

Step-by-step process

The DMW Mobile App is now available on Google Play and Apple Store. However, it is only accessible in select parts of the Philippines.

After downloading, those with log-in credentials from the Balik Manggagawa portal of the POEA, can log in using their e-registration username and password, while those who have not yet registered will receive a prompt leading them to the online portal where they can register. An OTP code will also be sent to verify the OFW’s mobile number.

Once registered, here’s the step-by-step process on how you can get an OFW Pass:

Step 1: After logging in, you will be redirected to passport verification.

Step 2: Allow access to your phone’s camera, then tap Continue.

Step 3: Get ready to scan your passport. Tap Continue.

Step 4: Follow the grid lines to properly scan and capture your ID.

Step 5: Review your photo to ensure readability, then tap Continue.

Step 6: Wait for the application to scan and process your ID.

Step 7: Prepare to have a selfie taken. Do not use flash and ensure that your face can be properly recognized.

Step 8: Take your selfie.

Step 9: Your photo was successfully taken.

Step 10: Wait for your photo to be processed.

Step 11: Congratulations, your identification details have been verified! Tap Continue.

Step 12: You have been verified; you can now use your OFW Pass. Click the option to view your verified OFW Pass.

Source: Department of Migrant Workers

Waiting for the green light

Ople said the DMW mobile app is now undergoing rigorous testing by the DICT prior to a formal launch. “We acknowledge the help and support being provided by the DICT to make sure that our mobile app will be secure,” the secretary said.

While waiting for the green light from the DICT, the DMW and the Bureau of Immigration signed a Memorandum of Agreement to make sure both agencies are in sync in terms of database management and other relevant processes.

As the DMW gears up for the official launch of the DMW Mobile App, anticipation grows among OFWs for the arrival of the OFW Pass. It won’t be long before they bid farewell to the traditional OEC and say hello to a new era of digital convenience.

VoxPop on OFW Pass

Question: Ano ang masasabi mo na papalitan na ang OEC ng OFW Pass?