MWO Dubai urges Filipino workers to register for OFW Pass

The Migrant Workers Office (MWO) Dubai and Northern Emirates has issued an advisory reminding overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) to complete their registration on the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) e-registration system to obtain an OFW Pass.

Labor Attaché Atty. John Rio Bautista emphasized the importance of this process and highlighted the key details in Advisory No. 24, Series of 2023.

According to Bautista, OFWs must first obtain an e-registration number (ERN) before proceeding with the registration process on the DMW mobile application.

An essential point to note is that even if an OFW’s employment contract has not yet been verified, they can still initiate the registration process as long as they possess a valid employment visa in the UAE.

“Kahit hindi pa naipapa-beripika ang kontrata, basta’t may valid na employment visa sa UAE, ay maaari nang magrehistro sa DMW e-Registration System,” the advisory read.

For those who have successfully verified their contracts, it may take between 24 to 72 hours (one to three days) for the MWO to encode their information into the system.

During this period, applicants can expect to see their OFW Pass status change from red to green on the DMW Mobile App, signaling that their OFW Pass is now valid.

To streamline the registration process, Bautista stressed that OFWs should register only once. Multiple registrations can cause delays in generating their records.

In addition to facilitating the issuance of the OFW Pass, the DMW e-registration system also serves as a platform to apply for an Overseas Employment Certificate (OEC) in the Philippines or seek OEC exemptions for those with previous records under the same employer. This online system aims to simplify the processes that OFWs often encounter.

Currently, the DMW mobile app and the OFW Pass are undergoing a “pilot test run” in ten countries, including the United Arab Emirates.

For concerns and inquiries, OFWs can contact or email the DMW or MWO in their respective hotlines, website, or social media accounts.