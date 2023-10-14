Dubai Municipality’s winter camping season begins this October 17

Dubai Municipality is all set to kick off its temporary winter camping season starting from October 17, 2023, until April 2024. Located in Al-Awir, the camping areas promise a family-friendly and practical desert camping experience, enhancing the city’s goal to be the world’s best place to live and work.

To ensure camper satisfaction and safety, Dubai Municipality has equipped these sites with essential amenities and services, offering a well-organized and comfortable winter camping experience. Special arrangements have been made to cater to People of Determination and senior citizens, granting them priority spots at the front of the designated camping areas.

For business owners looking to provide goods and services to campers, dedicated sites have been reserved. Winter camp permits allow families to customize their camping space as per their preferences, provided it’s for personal use. Government partners interested in joining the camping season can also design their own camps.

Dubai Municipality has established a set of rules to govern camping activities, emphasizing the camp’s temporary private use, compliance with laws and traditions, erecting a temporary fence, displaying the camp’s digital dashboard publicly, and removing the camp and associated items after the permit period expires.

Interested individuals can start registering their winter camping requests at https://wintercamp.dm.gov.ae/.

