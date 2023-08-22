Ready for winter camping? Check out UAE’s 10 must-visit camping spots

We hear you! In a tanong ng bayan posted earlier today where we asked “What are you most excited about the winter season in the UAE?”, a chorus of our readers echoed their enthusiasm for embarking on camping escapades.

The prospect of connecting with nature and embracing the great outdoors has ignited a spark of excitement.

So, to ensure you’re well-prepared for this anticipated journey, we’ve curated a comprehensive list just for you. Our roundup features 10 of the most sought-after camping destinations across the UAE. From serene beaches to rugged desert landscapes, here are 10 popular camping spots that promise an unforgettable experience:

1. Fossil Rock, Sharjah

Located in the heart of Sharjah, Fossil Rock is a desert haven for camping enthusiasts. With its vast sandy expanses and awe-inspiring rock formations, this location is a go-to spot for desert camping. Experience the tranquility of the dunes and the enchanting starlit nights that the UAE is famous for.

2. Al Qudra Camping Area, Dubai

Located in Dubai, the Al Qudra Camping Area is perfect for families looking to escape the city’s hustle and bustle. With its serene lakes and cycling tracks, this spot offers a unique blend of relaxation and outdoor adventure. A peaceful oasis that’s perfect for camping with children.

3. Al Dhafra Beach

For water sports enthusiasts, Al Dhafra Beach is the ideal camping spot. Dive into crystal-clear waters, go snorkeling, or embark on a kayaking adventure before setting up camp on the sandy shores. It’s a perfect blend of beach fun and camping excitement.

4. Jebel Jais, Ras Al Khaimah

Scale the heights of Jebel Jais, the highest peak in the UAE, and treat yourself to breathtaking views of the surrounding landscapes. Camping here offers a unique perspective on the region, with cool mountain air and stunning vistas that will make your camping experience truly remarkable.

5. Hatta, Dubai

Hatta, a gem located in Dubai, offers a variety of camping options, from glamorous glamping to traditional tents. Surrounded by mountains, Hatta boasts a picturesque setting that combines adventure and relaxation, making it a must-visit destination for camping aficionados.

6. Liwa

For the ultimate desert camping experience, Liwa beckons. This vast sea of sand dunes offers an authentic desert encounter, best enjoyed with an experienced group. Be prepared for breathtaking sunsets, nights under the stars, and the thrill of exploring the desert wilderness.

7. Al Aqah Beach, Fujairah

If beachside camping is your dream, Al Aqah Beach in Fujairah is your haven. Offering stunning coastal views, this spot is a favorite for camping enthusiasts. Unwind to the sound of the waves and relish the peaceful escape just three hours away from Dubai.

8. Jebel Hafit Desert Park, Abu Dhabi

Nestled in Abu Dhabi, Jebel Hafit Desert Park provides an unforgettable camping experience amidst the desert’s wonders. The stunning views and serene surroundings will make you feel a world away from the bustling city life.

9. Arabian Nights Village, Abu Dhabi

Transport yourself to a bygone era at the Arabian Nights Village in Abu Dhabi. Offering a traditional Bedouin-style camping experience, this spot immerses you in the rich heritage of the region while providing the comforts of modern camping.

10. Longbeach Campground, Ras Al Khaimah

Longbeach Campground in Ras Al Khaimah caters to all types of campers. Whether you’re looking for glamping luxuries or a more rustic experience, this destination has it all. Set against the backdrop of the majestic Hajar Mountains, it’s a true haven for camping enthusiasts.

Take note, before embarking on your camping adventure, always ensure you’re informed about local regulations and permissions.

