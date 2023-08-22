Beginner’s guide: The do’s and don’ts of camping in UAE

As the winter season in the UAE slowly peeps in, residents and visitors are rejoicing because they can once again engage in an activity they love: camping.

In a desert country like the UAE, camping is one of the most popular things residents eagerly anticipate. There are numerous camping sites to visit across the country, each offering a unique experience.

But before you embark on your camping adventure, it is important to know the do’s and don’ts of camping in the country to ensure a pleasant time in nature.

Obtaining camping permits

If you are planning an overnight camping trip, there is no need for you to acquire a permit. However, for long-term camping stays, you are required to pay a fee and acquire a permit from the Dubai Municipality if you plan to camp in Dubai.

Choosing the best time for camping

The months between October and March offer the best weather for camping in the UAE, with cooler temperatures that are ideal for outdoor activities. It is advisable to avoid camping during the scorching summer season, which can lead to discomfort due to high temperatures.

Wearing appropriate clothes

Despite its reputation for being a ‘hot place’, the deserts in the UAE can become quite cold especially during winter. If your body is not used to such temperatures, it is best to pack thick and warm clothes. Wearing the appropriate clothing can significantly impact your overall camping experience.

Bringing enough food and water

As you are going ‘far away’ from your sanctuary and be one with nature, it is advisable to bring sufficient food and LOTS of water. Take this opportunity to bring food that are perfect to grill and enjoy in an outdoor setting. Also, keep in mind that you have to store them in proper containers to avoid food poisoning — you don’t want to spoil your trip because of spoiled food!

Using the right mode of transport

While not everyone of us have the luxury to own top-of-the-line cars, it is advised to use a 4×4 car for a smoother ride in the desert. Additionally, before driving to your campsite, you have to make sure to check your engines, fill up your gas tanks, and bring a spare tire with you. This ensures a safe and secure camping journey for everyone.

Cleaning up after yourself

This should be a no-brainer, as everyone is expected to clean up after themselves wherever they go. Especially in a country like the UAE where cleanliness is a priority in every establishment, we can respect and preserve the deserts’ natural beauty by taking care of it.

It is advised to bring garbage bags and reusable containers for your left over foods if there are any. In Dubai, littering in the desert can result in a fine of AED 500.

Setting up fires

Different camping sites have varying rules, but most of them do not allow setting up fires directly on the sand. It is important to check the rules of your chosen campsite to determine whether fires are allowed. If fires are permitted, be cautious and use proper equipment such as BBQ pans for cooking and bonfires.

Bringing first aid kits

As always, health is wealth. Going to a place where there is nothing but trees, sand, water, and the sky, and you suddenly experience a medical emergency can be dangerous. Bringing a first aid kit in the wilderness gives you an added layer of safety.

Hunting of animals

Hunting of animals in the UAE is a big NO-NO. Engaging in illegal wildlife hunting and trading can lead to heavy fines and imprisonment. Instead of harming these majestic creatures, let’s admire their beauty and allow them to flourish undisturbed.

Bringing essential equipment

Embarking on a camping trip without essential equipment is like to going into battle without proper gear. These items are vital for your survival and comfort during your temporary outdoor stay. Some necessary equipment includes tents, mattresses, blankets, pillows, folding tables, camping chairs, flashlights, torches, BBQ pans, charcoal, wood, tongs, coolers, disposable plates and utensils, toiletries, power banks for electronics, first aid kits, and garbage bags.

By following these simple rules, you can ensure a safe, enjoyable, and environmentally responsible camping adventure. So gear up, respect the surroundings, and make lasting memories amid the stunning desert backdrop. Happy camping!