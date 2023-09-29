Latest NewsNewsTFT NewsUAE News

Dubai announces free parking, public transport timings for holiday

Lianne Micah Asidera4 hours ago

Courtesy: RTA/X

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced that public parking across the emirate will be free to use on Friday, September 29, 2023, in commemoration of Prophet Muhammad’s birthday.

This public holiday falls on a Friday, which means public and private employees who already have Saturdays and Sundays off will have an extended weekend.

To mark this special occasion, motorists can enjoy free parking in Dubai. However, this does not apply to multi-level terminals. Regular parking fees will be reinstated on Saturday, September 30.

Furthermore, the RTA also revealed changes in its public transportation timings, including the Dubai metro, public buses, tram, marine transport, parking zones, Customer Happiness Centres, and service provider centres (technical testing of vehicles).

Below are the holiday timings:

  • Dubai Metro will be running on both the red and green lines from 05:00 am to 01:00 am (of the following day).
  • Public buses within Dubai will operate from 05:00 am to 12:30 am (of the following day). Timings of all Metro Bus Feeder service will coincide with metro timings)
  • Dubai Tram be open from 06:00 am to 01:00 am (of the following day).
  • RTA customer happiness centres will be closed on Friday, September 29, except for smart centres at Umm Ramool, Deira, Al Kifaf, Al Barsha, and RTA Head Office, which will remain 24/7 operational as usual.
  • Vehicle testing centres will remain closed during the holiday and resume duty on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Read: UAE announces public sector holiday for Prophet’s birthday

