UAE announces public sector holiday for Prophet’s birthday

Public sector employees in the UAE can look forward to another long weekend as authorities have announced that Friday, September 29, 2023, will be a public holiday to mark the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed.

In a post on Instagram, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources officially announced the celebration.

Moreover, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation issued a memo to all ministries and government agencies regarding the special occasion.

”On this occasion, the authority congratulated the leadership, government, and people of the United Arab Emirates, and the Arab and Islamic nations, asking God Almighty to return them with good health and wellness,” the statement read.

While this announcement primarily pertains to the public sector, it is anticipated that the private sector will also align with these dates, ensuring a unified celebration across the entire UAE.

Looking further ahead in the year, another holiday is set for December 2 in celebration of the UAE’s National Day. This year, the nation will celebrate its 52nd National Day.

