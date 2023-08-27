UAE enhances measures for back-to-school traffic surge

UAE authorities are implementing strategies such as increased police presence and flexible school hours to manage the anticipated traffic surge as the new academic year begins.

As schools prepare to open, both educational institutions and law enforcement are enacting plans to address the expected rush.

The growing student population and an upsurge in schools have heightened the potential for congestion, compelling parents and educators to commute.

In an effort to encourage cautious driving on crowded roads, a nationwide Accident-Free Day campaign is set for Monday. This initiative offers drivers the chance to erase four black points from their licenses by adhering to safe driving practices.

In a tweet on Friday, the Dubai Police called for a collective commitment to safer roads, emphasizing road safety and zero traffic accidents.

“As the advent of each academic year arrives, we unite with a shared purpose to foster safer roads for the safety of our sons and daughters,” the Dubai Police wrote.

“Our dedicated efforts over the years have yielded progress in enhancing road safety, bringing us closer to the ambitious goal of zero traffic accidents. With the school year drawing near, have you signed up for the A Day Without Accidents initiative yet? Together we can make our roads safer,” it added.

